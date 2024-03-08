





. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, UCLA released a new study On Thursday, we'll look at diversity within the film industry. It found that people of color made gains in major categories in 2023: actors, directors and writers overall. However, women suffered losses in the acting and writing categories. Both groups remain underrepresented in all major job categories, the study found. Hollywood was in dire straits in 2023, still recovering from the pandemic and enduring strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. But films like barbie And The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes helped bolster box offices, according to the study, which looked at global and domestic revenues for theatrically released films. The study found that in 2023, films with casts that included 31% to 40% people of color had the highest median global box office receipts, while films with casts that included 11% people of color of color were the least efficient. The study also found that female moviegoers purchased the majority of domestic opening weekend tickets for three of the top 10 films in 2023. The study noted that franchise films generated the highest revenue from their film series when they embraced more diversity. Examples included films such as Creed 3, Scream 6And John Wick: Chapter 4which featured lead actors of color and casts with 50 percent or more actors of color. “Films that embrace diversity are more likely to resonate with audiences, leading to box office success and, ultimately, the long-term sustainability of the industry,” wrote Darnell Hunt in a press release. Hunt is executive vice chancellor and dean of UCLA, and co-founder of the report. Behind the scenes, the representation of lead actors, total cast, directors and writers of color reached its highest level in 11 years. Additionally, top films with more than 50 percent cast diversity outnumbered less diverse films. But the study cautions that these numbers likely reflect decisions made in 2020, following the killing of George Floyd. “The question is whether this upward trend in diversity will continue,” Hunt wrote. Women made no progress in Hollywood's top jobs in 2023, the study found. The only category in which they are stagnating is directing, where 1.5 out of 10 film directors are women. Films directed by white women are most likely to have the smallest budgets, despite the enormous success of barbiewhich grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. Although this study only looked at theatrical releases, a separate study looking at the streaming industry is expected to be released later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/07/1236746667/ucla-hollywood-report-shows-audiences-want-diverse-films

