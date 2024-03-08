Spanish police say they have dismantled the fake Banksy syndicate | Banksy





Catalan police say they have dismantled a network of scammers who allegedly counterfeited works by street artist Banksy and sold them across Europe and the United States for up to 1,500 (1,280) each. Police arrested two people in the northeastern Spanish city of Zaragoza where the forgeries were allegedly made, as well as two others suspected of putting the works up for sale, Catalonia regional police said in a statement. communicated. Police suspect the ring sold at least 25 works made with spray paint on cardboard, in specialty stores, auction houses in Barcelona and online to customers in Germany, Scotland, Switzerland , in Spain and the United States. The Mossos d'Esquadra dismantle a workshop. Photo: Mossos d’Esquadra While the two people who made the copies of Banksys' works sold them for the most part at reasonable prices, not exceeding 80 euros, the two individuals with knowledge of the art world found a way to obtain much lower prices. higher by passing them off as real works. Combined, the group's scams allegedly won over 10,000 people, with some of their victims paying $1,500 for individual works. The ring forged certificates claiming the works were created by Banksy as part of his Dismaland project, a temporary exhibition that resembled a depressing theme park created in 2015 in Weston-super-Mare, an English seaside town near from Bristol, Banksy's hometown. The exhibition, billed as the UK's most disappointing new tourist attraction, featured a decrepit fairytale castle in a murky moat and model boats in a swimming pool filled with refugees. The works sold by the scammers were accompanied by photocopied receipts for Dismaland tickets, intended to create an impression of authenticity. The Mossos d'Esquadra dismantle a workshop. Photo: Mossos d’Esquadra Banksy, whose identity has never been revealed, has risen over the past 20 years from being a graffiti sprayer in Bristol to one of the world's most sought-after living artists. Originally famous for his spray-painted murals in unexpected public locations, his mobile artworks generated a combined total of $184.7 million ($144 million) at auction between 2004 and 2020. His most expensive work, Love is in the Bin, a half-shredded canvas of one of his previous creations, sold for 18.6m at auction in 2021. In response to the growing circulation of fake Banksy artwork, the artist created a company in 2009, called Pest Control, to authenticate works bearing his name. Catalan police said they worked with Pest Control to establish that the artworks and their certificates sold by the Zaragoza network were fake. Police said they began their investigation in July last year, after several similar works by Banksy appeared on the market around the same time. In December, they discovered the Zaragoza workshop where two young fans of Banksy's urban art, facing economic problems, had created the works, the press release said. The investigation remains open and the police do not rule out further arrests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2024/mar/07/spanish-police-smash-banksy-fakes-syndicate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos