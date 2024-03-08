10 (Very Specific) Staff Picks for the 2024 Film and Television Festival

Year after year, SXSW conferences and festivals prove why it is truly one of the most unique destinations for creatives, an exciting meeting of the minds. Hosted in a city dedicated to its strangeness, the Film and television festival Part of the event does not disappoint.

With a complete programming With nearly 300 screenings, the 9-day event is sure to have something for every interest, style, genre and theme you might want to see. SXSW 2024 brings the weird, wild and wonderful to Austin screens this March and we have the niche premieres you look for! Our SXSW Film & TV festival team has identified its selection of must-see content. Your SX bingo card is about to get very specific.

Dive into staff selection below to discover all the ways to experience SXSW 2024 and customize your perfect event on the SXSW Calendar.

If you are looking for:

An absolutely terrifying wooden man



You should watch:

“This Irish horror gem has a lot going for it, but perhaps its most effective element is a mysterious wooden man who refuses to stop haunting my dreams.” – SXSW Staff Member

In this new supernatural show from Damian McCarthy of “Caveat,” a blind psychic discovers the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a creepy wooden mannequin.

If you are looking for:



A historically accurate depiction of 1999



You should watch:



“If you were alive during the year 2000, Kyle Mooney's first film would basically look like a documentary.” – SXSW Staff Member

On the last night of 1999, two high school students throw a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

If you are looking for:



A film set entirely in Grand Theft Auto Online



You should watch:

“The competition was fierce, as we all know that films set entirely in the world of GTA Online sell by the bucketload these days, but the films from Pinny Grylls and Sam Cranes managed to stand out among the leading pack. “ – SXSW Staff Member

January 2021. The UK is in its third lockdown and all entertainment venues remain closed. As the pandemic drags on, Mark and Sam spend their days in the online digital world of Grand Theft Auto and when they stumble upon a theater, they suddenly get the idea of ​​putting on a full production of Hamlet in the game. This film traces their ridiculous, hilarious and moving adventure as they battle violent heartbreak and discover surprising truths about life, friendship and the eternal power of Shakespeare.

If you are looking for:



A movie where Nic Cage fights monsters



You should watch:



“There isn't a single movie that couldn't be improved by Nicolas Cage fighting monsters, and luckily Arcadian understands that very well.” – SXSW Staff Member

In the near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, live a quiet half-life by day and tormented by night. One day, Thomas fails to return home on time after a visit to his crush, the girl from the neighboring farm, Charlotte. Paul chooses to leave the safety of their fortified farm, risking his life to find Thomas. The moment he reunites with his boy, a nightmarish battle ensues. Back home, Joseph is afraid and finds himself alone to defend himself against the night attack.

If you are looking for:



A film that will make you feel better about your bad habits



You should watch:



“If you have a bad habit that you keep falling into, even if you try to change it, you might feel better watching Alice Lowe's comedy about a woman who keeps falling in love with the same man century after a century, to then be reincarnated and still fall in love with him.” – SXSW Staff Member

Time Tracker follows hapless heroine Agnes through time as she repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a sinister death, is reincarnated a century later, before meeting him again and starting the cycle all over again. It's a story told over multiple time periods, all with the thrills and spills that come with daring to follow your heart. Or maybe your kidneys…

If you are looking for:



A film that will make you fear what's in your own body

You should watch:



“It's weird to call something a favorite if its end result will probably make you feel discouraged about the world around you, but Plastic People is a must-see documentary that might throw you into an existential crisis but will at least be very informative in the end. process. “. – SXSW Staff Member

Our groundbreaking feature-length documentary investigates our addiction to plastic and the growing threat of microplastics to human health. Almost every piece of plastic ever made ends up being reduced to “microplastics.” These microscopic particles drift through the air, float in water and settle in the soil. And now, leading scientists are discovering them in our bodies: in the organs, blood, brain tissue and even the placenta of new mothers. What is the impact of these invisible invaders on our health?

If you are looking for:



A new television series to follow



You should watch:



“The producers of Game of Thrones have moved from fantasy to science fiction for their next big series, and their adaptation of this highly acclaimed novel is the kind of big, must-see TV show that made them famous in the first place.” – SXSW Staff Member

A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists today. As the laws of nature crumble before their eyes, five former colleagues come together to confront the greatest threat in human history.

If you are looking for:



A man wearing a monkey mask seeks revenge for his mother's death



You should watch:



“If this film doesn't have Dev Patel's phone ringing for being both an action star and an action director, then we will also put on a monkey mask to conceal our identity and seek revenge. “ – SXSW Staff Member

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who makes his living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for money. 'money.

If you are looking for:



Cinematic performances that make you cry tears of joy



You should watch:



“This film’s love of the cathartic power of theater will fill your heart tenfold.” – SXSW Staff Member

Based on the real-life arts rehabilitation program founded at Sing Sing Correctional Center, Greg Kwedars' new film follows a troupe of incarcerated actors who work on a play as part of a theater workshop at the prison.

If you are looking for:



A documentary for anyone considering launching a startup



You should watch:



“Muta'Ali Muhammad's too-good-to-be-true doc on everyone's favorite ticketing service is a must-read for any entrepreneur who thinks they have a big idea to disrupt an entire industry.” – SXSW Staff Member

The origin story, meteoric rise, and stranger-than-fiction implosion of the movie subscription app MoviePass, told through the eyes of the visionary co-founders. The film details the unique challenges they faced in building the pop culture phenomenon, only to find themselves cast aside, watching from the sidelines, as new leaders took control and chaos ensued.

