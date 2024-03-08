New report looks at the successes and challenges of the Bellingham Exit festival





It's safe to say that Bellingham's inaugural 2023 outing was an ambitious effort. This multi-day, multi-stage, multi-sensory music and arts festival took place on October 11, 2015, featuring hundreds of artists at established and pop-up venues throughout Bellingham. According to a post-event report presented Feb. 27 to the Bellingham Tourism Commission, those efforts paid off. Bellingham Exit sold 7,800 tickets and generated $10,451 in net ordinary income, an impressive feat for a first-year festival. A crowd applauds Bellingham-based Smooth Kiwi on October 15, 2023, during a performance at Ritual Records. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News) More than 85 musicians and 20 comedians and drag artists took the stage during Bellingham Exit. The festival featured 52 unique events at venues across the city, with performances ranging from Mongolian metal to bluegrass. Only 38 of these events were ticketed, and organizers ultimately spent 54% of their operating budget and 75% of their gross revenue on artist fees and hospitality. But if the lineup was impressive, so was the turnout: According to the report, Bellingham Exit had approximately 8,500 attendees, with 7,800 tickets and passes sold. More than 2,600 purchases came from outside a 50-mile radius of Bellingham, representing four countries and 32 states. The festival ultimately grossed $333,566, a profit of $10,451 considering expenses of $323,116. This was all made possible by a team of just 17 people, 60% of whom are Bellingham residents or alumni. The team worked collaboratively with Bellingham TheatreWorks to produce art installations, as well as local designers and muralists to create marketing materials. Forrest Templin holds up a Bellingham exit sign in October 2023. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News) The success of Bellingham Exits is particularly notable when compared to more established regional festivals. According to the report, The Thing (successor to the Sasquatch Music Festivals) has a 5,000-seat capacity venue, but has not sold tickets since its inaugural event in 2019. The Capitol Hill Block Party, which features of a room with a capacity of 10,000 people, would have lost money for the first time in 2023. The report also cites Bumbershoot, which returned with an 8,000-person capacity venue and $50 two-day passes made possible by major corporate sponsorships. Day In Day Out, now in its second year, sold out two nights at the Seattle Centers Fischer Stage. Notably, a single headliner for all the events mentioned costs more than Bellingham Exit's entire talent budget. But despite these successes, the report notes challenges related to constraints on time, staffing, communication and community outreach. Organizers hope that potentially lingering challenges, such as competition with other festivals and booking artists within budget, will be resolved as the festival gains notoriety. Finally, the report outlines new strategies for 2024, including lower festival pass prices, an increased focus on weekend events and pop-up venues, an expanded art market, and improved communication . The full post-event report can be viewed online at City of Bellinghams Website. Release dates for Bellingham 2024 have not yet been announced, but more information about the festival is available at bellinghamexit.com. Cocoa Laney is CDN's lifestyle editor; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 128.

