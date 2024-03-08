UCLA diversity report finds women, minorities behind Hollywood's biggest hits | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES — “Barbie” may have painted the box office rosy last year, but the bigger picture of the situation for women in Hollywood might leave you feeling sad.

Women and people of color were the biggest winners at the 2023 box office, even though they remain underrepresented in the film industry, according to the latest UCLA Hollywood diversity report released Thursday.

Despite last summer's heavy hitter “Barbie,” female representation among writers, lead actors and overall cast has plummeted in 2023, with the share of women in director roles showing virtually no progress compared to 2023. Last year.

Now in its 11th edition, the UCLA report analyzes the top English-language theatrical releases of 2023 and finds that people of color made up the majority of opening weekend ticket sales for 14 of the top 20 films released last year, while women topped ticket sales. buyers for three films in the top 10.

As the box office continued to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels, audiences flocked to films with diverse casts, according to the report.

Nine of the world's top 10 films featured casts that were more than 30% people of color, while five of the top 10 films featured casts that were more than 40% women. Movies with 31 to 40 percent casts of people of color, like “Barbie” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” had the highest median global box office receipts among the 200 best films of the year. at $119.8 million.

Meanwhile, 2023 franchises such as “Creed III,” “Scream VI” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” all of which featured casts with 50% or more actors of color, posted the highest grossing high ratings of their respective series, with audiences of color. representing at least 60% of each film's opening weekend audience.

“After examining global and domestic box office success and audience demographics for more than a decade, we have repeatedly found that people want to see films that reflect the diversity that exists in their communities and in the world,” said director Ana-Christina Ramn. of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA, in a statement accompanying the report.

This trend continues to hold not only nationally but also worldwide, according to the report. “Diversity sells here and abroad,” said Michael Tran, co-author and doctoral student at UCLA. “This is the opposite of the conventional myth. The least diverse films performed the worst and even showed a negative return on studio investment.”

But while women and people of color showed strength at the box office, when it came to representation within the industry itself, the picture was decidedly more mixed.

“Barbie”, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, proved to be a watershed cultural event and broken box office records, earning $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, the most ever by a woman. But the film's message of female empowerment hides a deeper lack of progress for women in the industry.

According to the report, only five of the top 200 films were directed by women of color, and only three films directed by women had a budget of $100 million or more, compared to 25 films directed by men at that budget level. .

The conclusions of the UCLA report echo those of a report released earlier this year by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative which criticized studios' efforts toward inclusion in hiring in recent years, calling them “performative acts” and “no real steps” toward change.

Although people of color remain underrepresented in all major areas of the industry, the report highlights some signs of progress. Representation of lead actors, directors, and writers of color saw the highest shares in each of these categories over the 11-year history of the study. The share of motion pictures directed by people of color reached 22.8%, up 6% from the previous year and almost double the level in 2011. The number of theatrical films with budgets of $100 million or more directed by people of color reached its highest level in the 11-year history of the study.

The authors caution, however, that it is uncertain whether this trajectory will continue. “These gains are most likely the result of projects approved three years ago,” said Darnell Hunt, executive vice chancellor and dean of UCLA, and co-founder of the report with Ramn. “We are in a very different and politicized place, and as efforts and leaders who championed inclusiveness and equity disappear from the studios, will the next three to five years show a free fall in terms of diversity at Hollywood?”

As Hollywood still attempts to regain its footing after last year's devastating strikes among writers And actors, the study's authors conclude that embracing diversity remains not only a moral but also a strategic imperative for the future of the industry. (The report was funded by UCLA, Netflix, the Golden Globe Foundation, the Latino Film Institute, the Walt Disney Company and Hulu.)

“If Hollywood sacrifices the progress it has made on diversity, how will it maintain itself?” » asks the report in its conclusion. “Any new version of Hollywood must prioritize investing in diversity in front of and behind the camera.”

