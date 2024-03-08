Biden holds meeting with stakeholders to prepare State of the Union





President Joe Biden got some advice from famous actors who have played presidents, as an ironic way of preparing for State of the Union Address Thursday evening. Earlier today, POTUS shared footage from her Zoom call on social mediashowing the light-hearted conversation with actors Morgan Freeman, Geena Davis, Michael Douglas, Bill Pullman and Tony Goldwyn. All five have played fictional U.S. presidents in movies or TV shows, and have had a few sage advice for Biden on how to handle different crises. You may have heard that I have a big speech coming up. So I thought I'd hear from people who have done this work before. pic.twitter.com/7wFYVQm7Xm – President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024 “Well, sir, as president, all I had to deal with was a meteor,” joked Freeman, who played two heads of state, President Tom Beck in “Deep Impact” and the President Trumbull in “Angel Has Fallen”. “Hope is the most powerful force we have in this country,” Freeman added. “My advice is to continue to tell us how you are working for us and build hope.” Biden can be seen in the video laughing and smiling from somewhere supposedly in the White House. Although at first it appears to be stock footage or footage shot separately, it becomes apparent later in the clip that Biden is actually reacting to the actors' words. “From my experience as commander in chief, I have learned that having a loving partner changes everything,” said Michael Douglas, who played Andrew Shepherd in “The American President.” Tony Goldwyn, who played fictional President Fitzgerald Grant III on ABC's “Scandal,” gave Biden advice on how to connect with the American people. “Tell them you exist for them. Tell them they make you a better man,” Goldwyn added. Geena Davis, former star of ABC's “Commander In Chief,” reminded Biden that there is no crying in politics, a nod to Tom Hanks' famous line from “A League of Their Own », in which she also starred. Meanwhile, Pullman, easily recognizable from the 1996 film “Independence Day,” told the president that “time will remember the importance of your words.” Noticeably absent from the meeting were Martin Sheen, who played Josiah Jed Bartlet in “The West Wing,” as well as Harrison Ford, who served as President James Marshall in “Air Force One.” Biden is scheduled to address the nation Thursday evening at 9 p.m. ET. The State of the Union will air live on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS. It will also be available for streaming on WhiteHouse.gov.

