Women's Day 2024: Bollywood actresses who rode motorcycles on screen – Bike News





From Katrina Kaif to Kajol, many actresses have ridden motorcycles on screen in Hindi cinema.

For the longest time, motorcycles were primarily associated with men's tools, but in recent years many female riders have changed that definition. Even our films have gradually evolved to show more women riding on the big screen. On the occasion of Women's Day, let's look at some of the Bollywood Divas who have mesmerized the screen by swinging their legs on a motorcycle. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma got a chance to showcase her horse riding skills in her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In the film, Anushka can be seen riding the Suzuki GSR 600 with Shah Rukh Khan sitting behind her. Anushka rode a bike again in the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, this time it was a Royal Enfield Thunderbird. Anushka Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan Katrina Kaif The scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Katrina Kaif is seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic is considered iconic by many. The scene was filmed in Spain and beautifully captures the essence of horse riding. Katrina Kaif in ZNMD Shraddha Kapoor Shradhha Kapoor also got her hands on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird in the 2014 film Ek Villain. The actress seemed very comfortable with the retro cruiser. Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra was first seen riding a dirt bike in the action thriller Don. Now a world star, Priyanka has ridden a few sports bikes like Ducati in the Hollywood TV series Quantico. Priyanka Chopra in Don Dia Mirza Dia Mirza got to ride the Royal Enfield Bullet in her recent film, Dhak Dhak, alongside her co-actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film centers around four women who embark on a cycling journey in Ladakh. Dia Mirza in Dhak Dhak Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha rode a Honda Hornet 600 naked motorcycle in the film Son of Sardar. The film shows Sonakshi performing a few stunts with the Hornet 600. In real life too, Sonakshi has been seen riding her Royal Enfield on several occasions. Sonakshi Sinha in Son of Sardaar Critical I say Kriti Sanon showcased her driving skills in the 2023 film Ganpath where she could be seen riding a dirt bike. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film didn't do very well at the box office but Sanon managed to do full justice to his bike scenes. Kriti Sanon in Ganpath Kajol Veteran actress Kajol will also be seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet in her upcoming film Do Patti. Released on Netflix this year, Kajol will play a cop in this thriller. Kajol Do in Patti (Image: Netflix)

