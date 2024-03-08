Bollywood divas set to rule the roost in front and behind the camera

Hyderabad: As we celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, we must recognize the trailblazing women of Bollywood who continue to inspire, empower and show the way for future generations. Whether in front of or behind the camera, these divas not only reign supreme but are also shaping the future of Indian cinema with their talent, dedication and perseverance.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, the spotlight is on the women of Bollywood who continue to break barriers, defy stereotypes and make their way in the Indian film industry.

Kareena Kapoor is trying to make a huge transition from Bollywood glamor doll to a film producer as easily as Alia Bhatt made the transition from actor to producer first with Darlings and now Jigra. The Kapoors are not the only ones developing their acting careers, Kangana Ranaut with her upcoming film Emergency dons the director's hat, and Kriti Sanon announces her production company Blue Butterfly Films and the first film under the Do Patti banner featuring star Kajol and herself in the film. lead.

A new generation of actors is leading the way, shaking up norms and pushing boundaries. Several renowned ladies of Bollywood are now not only gracing the silver screen but also venturing into production, influencing the future of Indian cinema with their creative vision. Here's a look at some of the highly anticipated productions bankrolled by the leading ladies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first production: The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her production debut with The Buckingham Murders. The film promises to be a riveting thriller, marking Kareena's production debut and bringing her passion for gripping stories to the forefront. Kareena's decision to become a producer of this film is a courageous step forward in her career, demonstrating her ambition to pursue new opportunities and leave a lasting mark on the Indian film industry.

His film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's production company: Jigra

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, known for her versatility, is not only winning hearts with her stellar performances but is also creating waves as a producer with Jigra. Considering Alia's creative prowess, movie buffs are expecting a lot from her next project. Alia took over the production of this one to exert creative control and bring intriguing stories to the screen.

Talking about the film, Alia recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming production venture titled Jigra, in which she stars alongside Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

Triple Treat by Kangana Ranaut: with, direction and emergency production

Kangana Ranaut is all set to captivate viewers once again with her much-awaited film Emergency. In a groundbreaking move, Kangana will not only feature in the film, but will also direct and produce it, demonstrating her exceptional talent and creative leadership. The period political drama is set to hit the screens on June 14, 2024.

Kangana's solo directorial debut with a film on Emergency provides her with an opportunity to showcase her talent and point of view as a director, potentially gaining critical recognition and expanding her creative horizons. The project, however, carries enormous risks for the actor due to his past. few films, including Tejas, have failed to make a mark at the box office. The actor reportedly mortgaged most of his assets to make the film. Ranaut's courageous decision demonstrates her passion for the creative field.

Production Endeavor by Kriti SanonDo Patti

National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon is now venturing into production with Do Patti. Kriti, an actress and producer, is all set to bring a different perspective to the screen, giving viewers a glimpse of her inventive approach to cinema. The film stars Kriti and Kajol in the lead and is heading for an OTT release. The film is bankrolled by Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

Kajol plays a cop in the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial. Sanon stunned everyone by announcing her production project. By turning to production, she aims to have more creative freedom and broaden her impact.

Deepika Padukone's Starring and Production Business: The Intern

Deepika Padukone's acting talent will be showcased in The Intern, in which she also emerges as a producer. Deepika will play the lead role in the film, which is an adaptation of a popular Hollywood film. Deepika Padukone's decision to produce The Intern marks a key turning point in her career.

By taking control behind the camera, these leading ladies are not only changing the landscape of Bollywood, but also inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to pursue their creative dreams, supporting stories they believe in. With their unparalleled talent and unwavering passion, these actress-turned-producers are poised to leave an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema, paving the way for a new era of storytelling.