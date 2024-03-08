Celebrate female empowerment with these hit Bollywood songs!

Kavya Updated: 11 hours ago Follow

To celebrate International Women's Day 2024, let's listen to the best Hindi songs that strengthen femininity. Image courtesy of YouTube

Welcome to a spectacular celebration of International Women's Day 2024 , where we celebrate the strength and achievements of women through the universal language of music. As we embark on this journey, we invite you to join us in honoring the indomitable spirit of female empowerment with a captivating lineup of hit songs from Bollywood. From timeless classics to contemporary anthems, these songs are powerful reminders of the invaluable contributions of women.

Listen to the best Hindi songs celebrating femininity!

1. Dhaakad (Dangal)

Sung by Raftaar and Aamir Khan , the song featured Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim. With its bold lyrics and infectious energy, this song is like a rallying cry for women everywhere to stand up, speak out and fight because Aisi Dhaakad Hai kyuki Ae Chori Se!

2. Naariyan (Coke Studio @ MTV Season 3: Episode 6)

This Coke Studio was sung by Amit Trivedi, Karthik and Shalmali Kholgade. Listening to this song feels like a celebration of sisterhood, strength and the power of being unapologetically yourself.

3. I love you Zindagi (Dear Zindagi)

Featured Alia Bhatt , the song was sung by Amit Trivedi and Jasleen Royal. The song is about how you get one life, and you should live it with all the love and happiness!

4. Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Sung by Neeti Mohan and Sofia Ashraf, the song featured Anushka Sharma And Shah Rukh Khan The lines Chali re, chali re, Junoon ko liye, Katra, katra moments ko diye, Pjre se uda dil ka shikra, Khudi se maine ishq kiya re, definitely make everyone understand how important self-love is important.

5. Mission Mangal

With Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar Leading the way, the song 'goosebumps' was sung by Abhijeet Srivastava, Anand Bhaskar and Shilpa Rao. The lines Dil Thaam Ke Jahaan, Dekhega Ek Din, Teri Bhi Kamyaabiyaan, Kar Ke Dikha Kamaal Vo, Aake Zameen Pe Deke Aasmaan, Shaabaashiyaan, Shaabaashiyaan! leave us hypnotized.

6. Bharat Ki Beti (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Arhaan Hussain, Rohan Vaidya, Harshavardhan Gore, Rashi Harmalkar, Shanana Shome and Ahana Goyal. This song leaves everyone with a feeling of pride because Bharat Ki Beti knows how to make India proud.

7. Badal Pe Paon Hai (Chak De! India)

The song was sung by Hema Sardesai. From its empowering message to its catchy melody, this song is like a burst of girl power that will make you feel fierce, fabulous, and ready to take on the world.

8. Womaniya (Gangs of Wasseypur)

The song has been sung by Khusboo Raj and Rekha Jha. Listening to this song is like walking into a room full of confident, fearless women. It's like being surrounded by a tribe of fierce females who support and encourage each other!

9. Pretty woman (calm down)

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the song has been sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma and Sonu Nigam. This song is like a love letter to every woman who has ever been told they're not good enough, it's a reminder that they are strong, capable and absolutely beautiful.

10. Jazba (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl)

Featuring Anushka Sharma, the song has been sung by Shilpa Rao. From its empowering message to its catchy melody, this song is like a burst of girl power that will make you feel fierce, fabulous, and ready to take on the world!

11. Drama Queen (Hasee Toh Phasee)

Featured Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, the song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. From its catchy chorus to its empowering verses, this song is like a blast of girl power that will have you dancing like no one is watching.

12. Awaara Bhanwre (Sapnay)

Featuring cute Kajol, the song has been sung by Hema Sardesai and Malaysia Vasudevan. Awara Bhanware Jo Haule Haule Gaye, the body of flowers floats in the air, the mouth of the Koyal bird floats in the air, the Koyal bird flies in the jungle, the waves flow in the river, the hair eats chalk and hair enter our hearts!

