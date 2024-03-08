Entertainment
Saiyami Kher remembers people telling him how, amid male-dominated films, “Ghoomer” was a refreshing change; champions women's stories in Bollywood – Exclusive |
How do you think the representation of women in Bollywood films has evolved over the years, and what changes would you still like to see?
I think the Hindi film industry has seen a significant change over the years, and I was lucky enough to be a part of that change with my first film. 'Mirzya'It was about a girl choosing between two boys. My film'Muffled“It was all about a housewife who works in a bank to make ends meet, and then.”Ghoomar» was entirely about an athlete who loses her arm. So, for me, I was very lucky to have received such female roles. Yes, we are seeing this change. We see how films have evolved over the years, but I think the degree of change is still relatively small, and I hope that more women tell women's stories and that more stories are told without the man is the only hero of the film. I hope to see this change happen more quickly.
In your opinion, what challenges do women face in the Indian film industry and what steps can be taken to address them?
When female-centric films are made, budgets immediately become less than half that. Producers' interest wanes when it's a film focused entirely on women; maybe studios are hesitant to invest that kind of money because audiences may not buy into these stories as much. So, I think one of the challenges is the budgetary constraint when trying to make a female-focused film.
Can you share an experience where you felt empowered while working on a film set?
I have a very special memory that I will not forget. When we were shooting for 'Ghoomer', there was one particular scene which was physically demanding. There was a big crew, security, and it was just a very demanding setup. After one particular shot I did, I remember everyone was there and clapping. I think that when you do a good job, it is appreciated by everyone, and it's a special feeling on a film set when you hear applause. It is one of my most memorable experiences.
Saiyami Kher and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha congratulate underprivileged talented children
What impact do you think films can have on changing societal attitudes towards women and gender equality?
I think films have a significant impact. I have always believed that films influence society as a whole, that's why we have to be responsible when we make certain films because it is a very impactful medium. I remember that after “Ghoomer”, many men and women came up to me, telling me that in the middle of the male-dominated films, “Ghoomer” was a refreshing change. They mentioned how their young children, daughters and sons, were inspired by the film and watched it several times. They called for more films like this to be made to inspire people and make them better human beings. Movies really influence people and I hope to be a part of more movies like this.
What advice would you give to aspiring actresses looking to make it in Bollywood while remaining true to themselves?
The only advice I would give to women aspiring to work in the film industry is that it is a tough place, very brutal; you are constantly judged physically, and there are still certain perceptions in the industry that need to be broken. But at the end of the day, if you're here because you love playing, you'll survive. Your goal should be important and you should know why you are doing it. If you like it, only then should you join the film industry; otherwise, it can be a very brutal place.
Finally, how do you plan to celebrate International Women's Day this year and what message would you like to convey to your fans and followers?
I'm not someone who celebrates womanhood on any particular day. I think women should be celebrated every day. We should not celebrate women on Women's Day and then mistreat them throughout the year. I think this day should remind us that every day is a celebration of women. I just hope that the people who follow me will also celebrate this and be kind to each other every day, not just certain days.
