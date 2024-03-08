Entertainment scheduled on the peninsula | Peninsula Daily News

A home show, concerts, dramas on the program this weekend in the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

• KONP Clallam County Home and Lifestyle Show returns this weekend with more than 120 exhibitor stands.

The show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles High School gymnasium, 304 E. Park Ave.

Admission and parking are free, with shuttle service from the lower Port Angeles High School parking lots courtesy of 7 Cedars Casino.

• Casey Neil, joined by keyboardist Jenny Conlee, will perform tonight at 7:30 at the Palindrome, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets for the concert, presented by Rainshadow Recording, are $20 per person online at www. ticketstorm.com/e/29362/t/ or $25 at the door.

• Concerts in the woods will present Ranger and the Re-Arrangers at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road in Coyle.

Tickets come with a suggested donation of $20.

• Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will present the third concert in its chamber music series Saturday at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend.

Admission is free and no tickets or registration are required. Donations for the OPTS will be accepted at the door.

• “A lion in winter” will be presented by Port Angeles Community Players at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Doors and bar open 30 minutes before curtain rises.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for students and can be purchased online at www.pacommunityplayers. org or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

• “Steel Magnolias” will open this weekend at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., with performances at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The play runs until March 24.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students, and are available at www.olympictheatrearts.orgor by calling the box office (360-683-7326) between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.

•Mia Torres will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• The Deadwood Revival will perform from 9-11 tonight at Roosevelt at the Wharf, 115 Railroad Ave., Port Angeles. No entry fee, 21 and over.

•Gerry Sherman will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• DJ Jean Bettanny will play music for a varied dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Brigid's Loft, 280 Quincy Street. Bettanny will offer a free salsa lesson starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

• The Free Rangers will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Spirits Bar at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Butterup Alley will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to dance at the Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim. Admission is $12 per person, $10 for Elks members.

• Genealogy course by Claire Smith, “Shaking Loose the Clues: Using Timelines to Organize Your Research,” at 9:45 a.m. Saturday during a Clallam County Genealogical Society meeting on Zoom.

The public can join the Zoom session or watch it at the company's Research Center, 403 E. Eighth St. To request the meeting link, call the center at 360-417-5000 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or send an email to Askus@. gmail.com.

• Tool maintenance clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Grange de Quimper, 1219 avenue Corona.

Barn helpers and food bank growers will be on hand to teach participants how to properly maintain their gardening tools.

• “North Olympic Coast Railway: Rails and Reminiscence” will be presented by the Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 2151 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Steve Hauff will speak about the Peninsula Line and the Milwaukee Road Olympic Division, followed by Allen Miller with a presentation on Milwaukee Road in the 1970s and an update on the history and ongoing restoration of a railway machine. steamer Willamette No. 4 currently on display in Port Angeles.

To register for the Zoom presentation, visit www.tinyurl.com/MRPL-lecture.

• Washington Old-Time Fiddlers Association will host a jam session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 Fifth Ave., Sequim.

Artists with other acoustic instruments are welcome. The jam session is free, although donations to support the district's scholarship program are welcome.

• Book sale by the Friends of the Sequim Library will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

The sale features science fiction for teens and young adults as well as a selection of Clive Cussler novels.

• Plant clinic by Jefferson County Master Gardeners will be held Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. as part of their “Ask a Master Gardener” series.

The free clinics are in the Humphrey Room of the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Prior to this week's clinic, at 12:30 p.m., Master Gardener Sarah Fairbank will present “WSU Garden Know-How: Low-Maintenance Gardens.”

• Terry Grasteit andThe rt demonstration will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The free demonstration takes place at the Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

• Acoustic The jam session is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The free jam takes place at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7498, 31 Matheson St., Port Hadlock.

Spaghetti, garlic bread and a drink are available for a $6 donation.

• The contra dance called by Maya Rae will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.

The music will be provided by Na Mara. A free dance class will be offered to you at 7 p.m.

The donation requested is $10 per person, $5 for young people aged 18 and under.

• Pancake breakfast at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, will be held Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The meal costs $8 per person, $4 for children 10 or younger; additional eggs or slices of ham are available for 50 cents each.

• Unlimited crab food will be hosted by Esther Chapter No. 19, Order of the Eastern Star, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, while the crab lasts.

The meal will be served at the Port Angeles Masonic Temple, 622 S. Lincoln St.

Tickets are $45 per person, the menu includes crab, baked potatoes, coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert. Pre-sale tickets are $40 and can be purchased from Judy Scott at 360-457-6783 through Saturday.

• Accordion Night will feature Lyle Schaefer from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St., Sequim.

The recommended donation, to cover room rental costs, is $5 per person.





