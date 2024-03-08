Entertainment
Whatcom County Libraries Now Provide Free Naloxone
Whatcom County Libraries will now provide free naloxone kits to community members through a partnership with the Washington State Department of Health.
The county's increase in overdose deaths, as well as the library's importance in rural communities as a link to resources, prompted the decision, said Christine Perkins, executive director of Whatcom County Library Systems. said in a press release.
Last year, 136 people died of overdoses in the county, according to preliminary figures from the Whatcom County Dashboard. So far, eight people have died in 2024 from suspected overdoses.
Naloxone can reverse opioid overdoses caused by heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications when administered on time. Kits at library branches will contain a nasal spray, according to the release. Anyone can administer naloxone without medical training. Supplies at agencies will be limited but will be replenished periodically as the system obtains additional doses.
[ Read more: Everyone should carry naloxone. Heres how to get it ]
[ Read more: What to do if you see a suspected overdose ]
We have already distributed nearly 200 naloxone kits and have ordered more from the Washington State Department of Health’s Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution (OEND) program,” Perkins said.
“The response from community members indicates the need. We are grateful to work with healthcare professionals in our state and county health departments to provide greater access to this potentially life-saving medication at WCLS branches.
The Whatcom County Library System has 10 branches: Blaine Library, Deming Library, Everson Library, Ferndale Library, Island Library on Lummi Island, Lynden Library, North Fork Library in Kendall, Point Roberts Library, South Library Whatcom in Sudden Valley and Sumas Library. The bookmobile will also carry naloxone kits.
Charlotte Alden is CDN's general/business reporter; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 123.
