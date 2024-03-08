Cinematographer Pooja S Gupte talks about gender disparity in Bollywood: It's hard to get so many opportunities | Hindi Cinema News





Pooja S Gupte A Director of Photography with several films to her credit, including the recent 'Panchak' with Madhuri Dixit, talks about her career and the challenges she faces in her profession. A graduate of Whistling Woods International, Gupte sheds light on the challenges of her job and the unique burdens she encounters along the way.

How was your journey as a filmmaker?

It was quite nice. But you know, I would just say that the growth that I get compared to my contemporaries is in comparison, I feel what I did? But otherwise, if you ask me individually, I feel like I did a good job.

It's one thing to do a good job. It's another thing to have more work. So as a dop, the profile you graduated in, what does that do to you?

See, it's been good. I've never really been unemployed. But I feel like the opportunities that should come to me usually don't come. Exposure is less. People don't explore women filmmakers that much. I have always said that the people who work with me are never a problem because they continue to work with me. For example, I'll tell you. I arrived from SRFTI at the age of 23. I am from Pune. I went there to study. And then I went out and started helping Mr. Kiran Deohans Sir. I helped him for two or three years.

What film did you assist him on?

On Agneepath, I stayed there for a while. But I mainly did commercials with him. But now Kiran sir has produced a film which he had produced during COVID called Silence. His wife Avan maam had made it happen. When Kiran sir called me and said, Puja, are you going to shoot the film? Avan ma'am, I liked your work. And will you want to shoot the film? I said, why not? And I shot the film. I rate the film for him. Next month they will release the film.

Getting the next project is still difficult for a woman. For what?

This is absolutely true. What happened was that for a very long time there were only men in this film. And it feels like laborious work. You have to stand for a very long time and then you have to make a hand grip camera. But my question to everyone has always been this: When cameras were really heavy, I don't think men made handheld cameras too. When cameras weighed around 35 kg. When they loaded a 1000 foot film and shot. These are all photos taken on a tripod. RIGHT? And now the cameras are much lighter. And I definitely feel like it's more of a mental work because. Because you have to have the mental strength to do it. Not a question of physics. You have to be in good shape because it’s a permanent job, of course. But there are also women who do so much. The women are nurses. Their job is also a permanent job most of the time.

Do people take orders easily or is there a reluctance?

You see, I coped even now. On the first day of filming, people tested the waters with me. Because not everyone knows me, right? They want to know how much she knows and what she can really do.

But it's been wonderful at the same time. Kiran sir, he is a very experienced filmmaker and he made the effort to call. And he made sure that there were more women on set this time. Then I just finished filming a film for a new movie. Amit Golani was the director and Sameer Saxena was the executive producer. Biswapati Sarkar wrote it. This is my second project with them. I did a project called Cheesecake when they were at TVF, they were the showrunners. So, again, a repeat.

Then I did a Marathi feature film called Panchak, which released in January. Madhuri Dixit had produced. He had a good career in the theater. And madhuri madam was so nice. She made sure to mention me everywhere and she liked my work. So, she made sure I got mentioned because she was proud that I did. And she was on set. She saw how difficult it was. Because we were shooting in the rain.

How do you work with people? Are there more female assistants?

All my films, mainly the second camera, I asked women to direct them. During the filming of Cheesecake. One day there were three cameras. So there were three of us working the camera. Crossing Bridges, my first film, was a film that we shot in Arunachal Pradesh. This film won a national award. It was one of my juniors who came to help me. It all depends on how and when the project comes to mind. Unfortunately, on the last two projects, I didn't have any women on my team. I really tried but the people I was comfortable with were working on something else.

Is gender still an obstacle today?

This is a very complicated question today because there are many women. There are many women who work in cinema. Like all Indian films by Rank Varun, Archana shot or Thar, Shreya shot. And they got good feedback and I did a good job.

Yes, it's been difficult to get so many opportunities because after a while I realize that a lot of our work is PR, right? A large part of our work is devoted to public relations. This becomes very difficult for me, especially it's something I don't market myself. I'm not the type to go out, party, then come back. So it’s something that’s always been there for me.

Because the people that I worked with and gave me the opportunity to look at some of the work that I did, they always told me again and fortunately, those people did a good job. So they are continually on the run and I continually have work. But when I look for new opportunities, it becomes little difficult because it is not.

Is it difficult for a woman to work on location shoots?

Crossing Bridges was an extremely independent project, so there were no restrooms or restrooms for anyone. In Kiran Sirs' film, he made sure there was a conceit for me. The makers of my new film also made sure that there was a conceit for me just like Madhuri maams production. We actually filmed in the same bungalow for a while and it was very difficult to fit a vanity inside. They therefore asked the bungalow owners to build three toilets, including one reserved for women.

