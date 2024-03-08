Entertainment
10 pioneering women of Bollywood
First of all, let us wish you all a Happy Women's Day. This day, observed on March 8, aims to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women around the world. So on this special day, we decided to take a look at the pioneering female characters of Indian cinema. Bollywood, over the years, has given us some of the most powerful characters, played brilliantly by the leading ladies of Hindi cinema. From Nargis to Mother India to Waheeda Rahman in Guide and Shabana Azmi in Arthurthese characters have created a special place for themselves in the hearts of fans.
Nargis, Mother India
Nargis Dutt's Radha is a righteous mother, who shoots down her son (played by Sunil Dutt) for being on the wrong side of the law. The cult 1957 film was directed by Mehboob Khan. From Nargis' powerful performance to the captivating storyline, Mother India is considered one of the most iconic films made in Bollywood. Mother India was also nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards.
Devika Rani, Achyut Kanya
Devika Rani, widely considered the first lady of Indian cinema, played the role of an untouchable girl (Kasturi) who falls in love with an upper-class Brahmin boy (Pratap, played by Ashok Kumar. The film shows how Kasturi and Pratap struggle to keep their relationship alive.
Meena Kumari, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam
Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Guru Dutt's masterpiece holds a special place in our hearts. Meena Kumari as the alcoholic Choti Bahu was brilliant. In the film, Meena Kumari plays a long-suffering wife, who takes the help of alcohol in her struggles with a womanizing husband.
Waheeda Rehman, Guide
Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman dared to play a rebellious Rosie in the 1965 Dev Anand film. Her decision was highly appreciated and appreciated by audiences and critics alike. From dance sequences to endless drama, Guide was a thought-provoking film.
Smita Patil, Bhumika
Legendary actress Smita Patil played the role of Usha in Shyam Benegal's masterpiece. The film, based on the life of Marathi stage and cinema star Hansa Wadkar, also starred Amol Palekar and Anant Nag. Smita Patil's spontaneity and intensity on screen brought the character of Usha to life.
Shabana Azmi, Arthur
Shabana Azmi once said: A film that changed my life was Mahesh Bhatt's Arth. In the film, Shabana's Pooja takes a bold step by deciding to leave her husband, who is cheating on her.
Sharmila Tagore, Aradhana
Sharmila Tagore was a true pioneer, known for her unapologetic approach. From wearing a bikini to choosing strong characters, the veteran actress did it all with so much ease. Her character Vandana, in Aradhana, was something people hadn't seen in the 60s and 70s. Vandana falls in love with Arun (Rajesh Khanna) and they get married secretly. Things change when Arun dies in a plane crash and Vandana, who is pregnant, fails to prove their marriage to the society. She faces all the obstacles and decides to give birth. In one of her recent interviews with NDTV, Sharmila Tagore had said: Aradhana was the RRR of our time.
Parveen Babi, Deewaar
While the film cemented Amitabh Bachchan's image as the angry young man of Bollywood, Praveen Babi's Anita also left an impact on the audience. This was also his revolutionary role. She plays Vijay's love interest who is confidant and supportive throughout his journey.
Zeenat Aman, Satyam Shivam Sundaram
In this iconic film, Zeenat Aman's Rupa is a villager with a disfigured face. Raj Kapoor's film was controversial for its depiction of sexuality. Talking about her character and the controversies surrounding her, Zeenat Aman had said, “Anyone who knows the history of Bollywood knows that there has been a lot of controversy and brouhaha over my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I have always been quite amused by accusations of obscenity, because I did not and do not find anything obscene in the human body. I'm a director's actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa's sensuality was not central to the plot, but was part of it. As it stands, the setting isn't even a sensual space. Each movement is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members.
Héma Malini, Seeta and Geeta
This is undoubtedly one of Hema Malini's memorable performances. She plays a dual role in the film. Seeta is an heiress abused by her aunt, while her long-lost twin sister, Geeta, is a street artist. Things take a turn for the better when the two sisters trade places. The Ramesh Sippy film also starred Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar.
Happy Women’s Day everyone.
