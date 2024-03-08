Organized crime'. Who is this actor ?

Tony Pellerin grew up in Virginia Beach and had a penchant for entertaining his family members.

It was just something I loved doing, even at a young age, said Pellerin, now a Burlington City resident. We used to put out albums and they had all the cartoon characters in them. I learned the voices of the characters and performed them for the family or anyone who came. He knows all the voices. Let him do it. That's what I loved doing. I pursued it myself because I saw this.

These days, Pellerin entertains crowds on a national level. He is an actor who has appeared in many films, from local theater to television serials, films and commercials.

On February 29, he appeared as a city councilor on the show “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

I always say that professionalism does not depend on how much money you make, but on your attitude towards your work, he said. If you love what you do, if you have a passion for what you do, a lot of times it's like life, there will be ups, and there will be downs. But if you love what you do, then you will continue to believe that if you continue, opportunities are created by hard work. Simply, preparation meets opportunity.

Pellerin worked with Trenton native Ntozake Shange, the late playwright, author and poet whose most famous work addresses girls of color who have considered suicide when the rainbow disappears. He worked with her in the play Mississippi Gulag at the Freedom Theater in Philadelphia. The late Gregory Hines was also one of his important mentors during his career.

Question: Did you grow up in the area? :

Answer: I have lived in the area for 45 years, but am originally from Virginia, Beach, VA. I started pursuing my acting career. I moved on and graduated from Old Dominion University. In my early training, I was a triple threat in the business. I was an actor, singer, dancer. I danced classical, ballet, and I danced modern and tap When I arrived standing at 42sd and 8th Avenue (New York), without ever knowing how I was going to find my first job. It took five years before the phone rang for the first time. When it rang, I switched to daytime television, to the soap operas Loving, All My Children, Another World. Then I got into advertising and theater.

Q: You mentioned that you kind of put your acting career on hold for a while.

A: My son, when he was younger, he got sick. My father wasn't in my life when I was growing up. Even though my career was taking off, I didn't want to abandon our son, at which point I took a break from my career for several years to stay home with our son. At that time, I was teaching communications here at Rowan College (in Burlington County). Then I came back to business not long ago. I have a movie coming out called Billie and Franny. Last year the movie actors guild we were on strike the strike ended in November, December and before Christmas and New Year the company is closing down anyway but this movie will be released soon and Law & Order and that’s what I do now.

Q: Do you talk about what it was like being a part of Law & Order: Organized Crime?

A: I can't even tell you how fantastic Law & Order is, the NBC crew, the cast, the whole crew, it's amazing. My first role on Law & Order, over 25 years ago, was as a juror. Now, 20 years later, I co-star in an episode of Law & Order. The actors, walking on that set, it’s like I’m at home on the set. And that's what it's like to be there. They are incredibly talented and wonderful individuals and you will see it. That’s why you see the consistency in their shows.

Q: What advice would you give to people starting out in the industry?

A: The biggest advice and the reason why I am lucky to be where I am today is to follow your dreams. I live it every day. As a young man and child, my greatest joy, even at age 5 or 6, was being able to learn all the voices. I could be in front of my family, anyone who might come, and I could make them laugh. My biggest advice would be to never give up on your dreams. I would stand on top of a mountain and say that. I am an example.

