Spanish police dismantle alleged network of fake Banksys









CNN

—

Spanish police say they have dismantled an alleged counterfeiting ring selling fake Banksy artwork in the United States and Europe for up to 1,500 euros ($1,642) each. Investigators seized nine works of art during a search of an apartment in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza, according to Catalan police. A group operating from the property has been linked to some 25 sales through online platforms, auction houses and antique dealers of works attributed to Banksy, police said in a statement on Thursday. Agents of the Catalan police, the Central Unit of Historical Heritage, have identified victims in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom who purchased pieces from the workshop, believing that they came from the Dismaland project of anonymous street artists. The captured works were created on cardboard with spray paint using stencils, while ink seals and stickers were added to make them authentic.

” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221118125601-video-thumbnail-banksy-ukraine.jpg ?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221118125601-video-thumbnail-banksy -ukraine.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”“data-byline-html=” – Source: CNN” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221118125601-video-thumbnail-banksy-ukraine.jpg ?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221118125601-video-thumbnail-banksy -ukraine.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”“data-byline-html=” ” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2022-11-18T13:01:19Z” data-video-section=”style” data-canonical -url=”https://www.cnn.com/videos/arts/2022/11/18/banksy-ukraine-behind-the-scenes-video-cprog-lon-orig-tp.cnn” data-branding- key=”” data-video-slug=”banksy-ukraine-behind-the-scenes-video-cprog-lon-orig-tp” data-first-publish-slug=”banksy-ukraine-behind-the-scenes- video-cprog-lon-orig-tp” data-video-tags=”arts and entertainment,banksy,celebrities,continents and regions,eastern europe,europe,graffiti,ukraine,visual arts” data-details=”” > Related video: Banksy shares behind-the-scenes video from Ukraine Police said they had charged four people with fraud and intellectual property offences. Two of the alleged fraudsters suffer from financial problems and made copies of Banksys' works before reselling them at reasonable prices not exceeding 80 euros ($87), the police statement said. The main suspect had knowledge in the art world and is accused of having passed off the works as authentic using false certificates. Investigators said that Banksys Pest Control, the only organization capable of officially authenticating the artist's work, confirmed that the pieces linked to the Zaragoza workshop were fake, as were the certificates that accompanied them. Police became suspicious after noticing that many similar works had become available in the market, the statement added. Banksy started out as a graffiti artist in the British city of Bristol in the 1990s and has since become one of the most sought-after names in the art world thanks to his subversive statements and dark humor. His 2015 installation Dismaland, set in a British seaside town, was a twisted version of Disneyland presented as an amusement park, and featured a decrepit fairytale castle, a game in which visitors sailed on crowded migrant boats in troubled waters and a high interest loan store for kids looking for kids. advances on their allowances. Although the market value of his works has soared in recent years (his famous self-shredded work Love is in the Bin sold for a record $25.4 million at a Sothebys auction in 2021), Banksy continues to produce works in public spaces that make their preservation almost impossible and even invite theft or damage. The investigation remains open and police said they have not ruled out additional victims or further arrests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/style/spain-banksy-forgery-ring/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos