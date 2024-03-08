Interview: Actor/playwright Nandita Shenoy discusses new drama Esspy and advocates for Asian American artists

Nandita Shenoy started her career as a dancer but later discovered that she also had the gift of acting. She has appeared in productions across the country, most notably taking on the role of Elizabeth in the 2021 comedy adaptation of Jane Austens' Bedlams. Persuasion.

Recently, she proved that she is also a pro playwright with her play Espy, which runs through March 17 at the New Jersey Repertory Company. TheaterMania spoke with Shenoy about this new work, what inspired her to pick up pen and start writing, and the changes she's seen in an industry that has historically underrepresented American-born artists Asian.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

I saw you play several roles in the production of Bedlam Persuasion in 2021. I feel like you have a soft spot for Jane Austen as a writer.

I'm a big fan of Jane Austen. I think it was my unapologetic path to women's literature. In England, but also in the United States, everyone knows Pride and Prejudice, and these themes come up again and again. My first complete piece, Lyme Park, was a modern adaptation of a lesser-known Jane Austen novel, Northanger Abbey.

Tell me about your new piece Espy and how it happened to the New Jersey representative.

I wrote the first version of Espy in 2012. I had worked extensively as a standardized patient at a local medical school and thought many of the cases I had studied would make excellent material for a play.

Many actors work as standardized patients, where they experience various symptoms. Medical students learn communication skills such as how to take histories, counsel patients and deliver bad news. Additionally, I had some difficulty navigating the healthcare complex. when a family member became ill, and these challenges made me see the work I did in medical schools in a different light.

Finally, I wanted to write a play for an all-Asian cast that didn't deal with Asianness, and as the child of immigrant doctors, I thought a medical setting was an ideal place to stage such a play. The piece covers eight years, the typical length of a doctor's training from the first day of medical school to the end of residency. It follows the journey of a medical student, William, who meets an actor, Anu, who works as a standardized patient at several points during his training. At its heart, the play is about empathy and whether it can be taught.

I had worked at New Jersey Rep as an actor in 2018, and the theater had contacted me to audition for something as theaters began to reopen after the pandemic. I wasn't able to audition for it, but the artistic director said to me: I know you're also a writer. Would you like to send me something? I knew this space and I thought, “This room really suits me.” A few weeks later, she responded and said, “I really love this play and would love to do a reading.” »We did a reading that summer, in August 2022, and the response was fantastic.

This is not the first time that you have collaborated with Peter Kuo. What is your relationship with him as a director?

I had worked with him on my very first professional production, Washer, dryer, at East West Players in Los Angeles in 2015. It's great to work with him again. We have such shorthand that we finish our sentences. At the same time, even though we took the same notes and shared a lot of the same ideas, he mentioned things to me that I hadn't thought of. I felt like he was good at raising the stakes in each scene in a way that I don't think I could have done myself.

I enjoy always being alongside the director and I am very involved in the casting. I'm rewriting in rehearsal and I want to make sure I have a good team of people who are collaborative, who play, who are passionate about creating something new. It's cool to see someone reading your lines or someone else taking the time to think about what it could be and investing in something you care so deeply about.

Why did you decide to pursue writing plays after spending so much time as an actor?

I started my career as a dancer, then I became an actress and I really loved it. But I was very frustrated with the kinds of roles I was getting the opportunity to audition for. One day a friend asked me: don’t you have an English degree? Why don't you write a play? and I thought: Yeah, why don't I write a play? It looks like Yin and Yang. I really like having both in my life. The opportunity to create roles, not just for myself, but also for my friends, as well as populations and communities that I don't see as much in theater, has been very rewarding.

You're also part of a group that won a Tony for representing Asian American artists.

AAPAC, the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, won a Tony Honor in 2022. We have been particularly cited for our advocacy work. We publish a visibility report that tracks casting and hiring statistics on Broadway and off-Broadway. I feel like it's my responsibility as a playwright to move these numbers in a different direction.

Do you think your advocacy work has been successful? Have you noticed a change?

I've definitely seen a change in my career just in the type of auditions I get today compared to 10 years ago. There is still a long way to go. It's a constant process and I don't think there's anything that can bring about a change, but maybe a change in attitude is slowly happening. I will say that after the pandemic, I feel like the audience that I sit in is much more diverse than in the past.