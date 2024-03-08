Shirley MacLaine says Hollywood is 100% different today: “The glamor is gone, I'm afraid. »

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

Shirley MacLaine is returning to the big screen as she marks a career milestone this year.

The 89-year-old actress stars opposite Peter Dinklage in the dark comedy “American Dreamer,” which premiered in theaters Friday ahead of the 96th Academy Awards. Forty years ago, MacLaine won her first Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “Terms of Endearment” in 1983, after receiving four previous nominations.

MacLaine, who made her acting debut in 1955, recently told Extra's Billy Bush that she still loves her job as much as she did when she first started in the entertainment industry. However, MacLaine shared that Hollywood has changed significantly over the years with the advent of streaming platforms.

“The glamor is gone, I'm afraid. I think it's completely different,” MacLaine said. “It’s 100% different.”

Bush noted that movie stars' privacy was more protected by studios in Hollywood's golden age and asked whether MacLaine was bothered by the prevalence of “prying eyes” today.

“It’s all good,” she said, “I’m pretty open anyway and don’t have much to hide.”

“I have a lot of explaining to do sometimes,” MacLaine joked.

In “American Dreamer,” Dinklage, 54, plays Dr. Phil Loder, a poorly paid and frustrated college professor whose dream of homeownership remains out of reach. He seizes the opportunity when elderly widow Astrid Fanelli (MacLaine) offers to sell her vast estate “for pennies,” only to discover that “the deal is too good to be true,” according to a logline from the film.

MacLaine said she was attracted to the role of Astrid because she “liked the way she handled age”.

When asked how she plans to celebrate her 90th birthday in April, MacLaine, who has continued to work steadily over the years, explained that she will be busy with her next project.

“I’m going to be on set,” MacLaine said. “I’ll be in Atlantic City.”

The actress also questioned whether achieving the “American dream” remains a reality for most people.

“I think we should care more about what American democracy means,” she responded. “We seem to have forgotten what that means, and I think it’s time to get back to the reality level of understanding American democracy.”

Dinklage said he found the “notion” of the American dream “fascinating.” “I think the point of this movie, though, is this: Be careful about what you're too obsessed with because you meet someone like Shirley and her character and it completely turns what you've always thought on its head and makes you see things in a whole new way,” he said.

The “Game of Thrones” star added that he thinks viewers will find “American Dreamer” to be “a fresh perspective on romance.”

Although she and Dinklage had never worked together before, MacLaine told Bush that the two “hit it off really well.”

For his part, Dinklage said that acting alongside the cinema icon was “one of the greatest experiences of my career.”

MacLaine made her big screen debut in Alfred Hitchcock's 1955 black comedy “The Trouble with Harry,” winning the Golden Globe Award for New Star Actress of the Year. She received her first Academy Award nomination for her role in Vincente Minnelli's 1958 film “Some Came Running,” starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Following her early career success, MacLaine rose to stardom after starring as elevator operator Fran Kubelik in Billy Wilder's 1960 romantic comedy-drama, “The Apartment.” She earned her second Academy Award nomination for her performance and was heavily favored to win the trophy, but lost to Elizabeth Taylor.

MacLaine was nominated for her third Academy Award for her portrayal of the titular prostitute in Wilder's 1963 film, “Irma the Sweet.”

Although her acting career declined for a period in the early to mid-1970s, MacLaine and co-director Claudia Wells received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature for their 1976 film “The Other Half from the sky: a memoir of China”.

MacLaine rose to prominence again after starring in “The Turning Point” in 1977. The actress, who originally aspired to a career in ballet, earned her fourth Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of the role of retired ballerina DeeDee Rodgers.

In 1984, MacLaine finally won her first Academy Award for Best Actress after playing the role of widow Aurora Greenway in Jim Brooks' “Terms of Endearment.” Other nominees included his co-star Debra Winger, who played his daughter Emma in the family comedy-drama.

While accepting her award, MacLaine joked about how long she had waited to receive the honor. “I’ve wondered for 26 years what that would look like,” she said. “Thank you very much for ending the suspense.”

During her acceptance speech, MacLaine noted that she was looking forward to working with co-star Jack Nicholson, joking “having him in bed was such a middle-aged joy”.

MacLaine also noted his desire to work with “the turbulent genius of Debra Winger.” The couple, who reportedly remained in character throughout the film's production, had a notoriously rocky relationship on set.

“She inhabited the character so much that for four months I thought I had two daughters,” MacLaine said of Winger.

“I'm not going to thank everyone I've met in my entire life, although, with the way my mind is going lately, probably everyone I've met in my entire life and the next life that I might have had something to do with it,” MacLaine said.

She continued, “You know, if 'Terms of Endearment' had happened to me five years ago, I think I would have called it an exciting, commercial, artistic accident. But I don't believe that anymore.

“I don't believe there is such a thing as an accident. I think we all manifest what we want and need. I don't think there's really a difference between what you feel you need to do in your heart and success. They are inseparable.”

MacLaine's Oscar speech is widely considered most memorable for its final lines. “Films and life are like clay waiting for us to shape it,” she said.

“And when you trust your own inner self and that becomes an accomplishment, that's kind of a principle that I think is at work in everyone,” MacLaine added. “God bless this principle. God bless this potential that we all have to make anything possible if we think we deserve it.”

“I deserve this. Thank you.”

Since receiving her Oscar, MacLaine has continued to star in major feature film and television projects. She recently appeared in two episodes of Hulu's hit comedy-drama series “Only Murders in the Building.”

One of MacLaine's most beloved performances was her turn in the classic 1989 romantic comedy “Steel Magnolias.” Alongside MacLaine, the film featured an A-list cast, including Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Daryl Hannah.

The film will celebrate its 35th anniversary next November. During an interview with People in 2019 for the 30th anniversary of “Steel Magnolias,” MacLaine said she still stays in touch with her co-stars.

“We contact each other,” MacLaine said. “Not all the time, but we know what we’re doing.”

MacLaine told the outlet that Parton “impressed the most” of all her acclaimed castmates while filming the film in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

“She was the only one who didn’t complain about the heat,” she remembers with a laugh. “And she was the one who wore 10-inch heels and an 18-inch waist cincher. And she never complained about anything. And a wig that was huge!”

The actress played grumpy Louisa “Ouiser” Boudreaux, the best friend of Dukakis' character, Clairee Belcher. MacLaine said the late “Moonstruck” star, who died at the age of 89 in 2021, was the actress she was “closest to” on set.

“First of all, all of our scenes were almost all together,” MacLaine told People. “Julia was going through what she was going through in her young life. And Dolly, I think, was writing songs in her room, at her house, or something.”

Roberts, who was 23 at the time, had her career breakthrough after playing the role of young diabetic Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie. Roberts earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Although Roberts was a newcomer to the industry, MacLaine recalled that she saw the young actress' star potential from the moment they met.

“We were rehearsing on a soundstage, I don’t remember where, and she walks in,” MacLaine recalls. “And the way she walked into the room and sat down and said hello to me, I got up from the table and called my agent before we even started rehearsing.”

She continued: “I said, 'There's a woman here and she's going to be a big star. You should manage it, I told him. She was incredible. The energy she had when she walked onto the soundstage.”