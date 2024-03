Health of Ajith Kumar: the manager takes stock following the actor's hospitalization

Actor Ajith Kumar has been hospitalized and will be discharged soon, according to his spokesperson, who confirmed to Zoom. Dismissing speculation about brain surgery to remove a cyst, it was clarified that Ajith was receiving treatment for nerve swelling. Busting the rumours, Ajith's spokesperson clarified on Zoom that the actor had been hospitalized for a routine check-up. During the examination, doctors identified nerve swelling. “On Thursday, Mr. Ajith was admitted to the hospital for a general check-up. There was excessive swelling of the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors treated it with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is doing well; he even walked out of the ward to the ICU,” his spokesperson said over Zoom, adding that Ajith is expected to be discharged within a day or two. The spokesperson highlighted Ajith's increased focus on health following the untimely death of art director Milan last year, who died while the actor was shooting his upcoming film “Vidaamuyarchi” abroad. Earlier rumors had sparked concerns among fans after a video surfaced showing Ajith and his wife, former actor Shalini, visiting the Apollo Hospital on Thursday. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala responded to fans' concerns by reassuring them about Ajith's health, pointing out that apart from routine check-ups, he has undergone cardio and neuro assessments and is in good health. – Rameshlaus (@rameshlaus) Ajith is currently on a break from shooting for his upcoming film 'Vidaamuyarchi', starring Trisha, Arjun, Arav and Regina Cassandra in important roles. The upcoming suspense thriller “Vidaamuyarchi” is mainly being shot abroad, with plans to resume filming. later this month. The team plans to travel abroad to continue filming. Ajith Kumar, the lead actor, recently threw a football-themed celebration for his son Aadvik, grabbing attention on social media platforms. Unfortunately, the “Vidaamuyarchi” team suffered a heartbreaking setback while filming in Azerbaijan when their long-time collaborator, art director Milan, passed away in October. Milan, aged around 50, had collaborated with Ajith in over 30 films, including popular films like 'Billa', 'Velayudham', 'Veeram', 'Endrendrum Punnagai', 'Vedalam', 'Annaatthe' and “Pathu Thala”. .' During a break from filming in Chennai, Ajith Kumar paid tribute to director Vetri Duraisamy, a close friend with whom he had undertaken many motorcycle trips across India. Vetri tragically lost his life in a car accident last month near National Highway 5 in Lahaul-Spiti area near Kashang Nala while he was traveling with a friend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/ajith-kumar-health-manager-gives-update-following-actors-hospitalisation/articleshow/108328790.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos