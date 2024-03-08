Entertainment
The NAVEUR-NAVAF band supports Cutlass Express 2024 > US Navy > News
Across Seychelles, from Beau Vallon Bay in the north, to Victoria, passing through the Seychelles Coast Guard Base for the opening ceremony of the Cutlass Express 2024, the Topside Brass Band of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa ( NAVEUR-NAVAF) delighted and entertained the dignitaries. , distinguished guests and Seychellois citizens during a series of performances in support of the exercise.
“Our visit to the Seychelles was one of the greatest experiences I have had in my 18 years in the U.S. Navy,” said Musician 1st Class Tim Deal, unit leader of the Topside Brass Band. Highlights of the trip included a performance with Mr. David Andre, Secretary General of the Seychelles Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts, who also happens to be a singer-songwriter and we had the honor to perform his song “Esper”. His Sanson, with him on stage!
To prepare for these engagements, the team learned Creole music and practiced a myriad of other songs to perform for the crowd. Deal learned “Esper Sa Sanson” from scratch, then led his team in performing the ballad alongside André. The Brass Band played songs with a local connection, as well as some of their most popular songs and renditions of today's hits, throughout their many events across Mah Island. Many of these engagements, or “concerts,” featured Seychellois counterparts, demonstrating the power of music to strengthen bonds and build friendships.
“It was amazing to perform with the Seychelles Defense Academy Band,” Deal said. “Better yet, we loved watching students dance and sing to our music in every secondary school in Plaisance, as well as at the Children's House in President's Village. Every performance was wonderful and we created many beautiful memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.”
In addition to their larger public concerts, the Brass Band also performed smaller concerts, including a performance at the radio studio for the Seychelles Broadcasting Service. In these more intimate settings, the band is able to interact on a more personal level, gaining an even deeper understanding of their audience and emphasizing the power of music to bring people together. As with many of their performances, the concert they performed in the studio left the audience wanting more, with the radio host and staff saying they wished the spot was longer.
“This trip makes you pinch yourself to be sure this is your job,” said lead musician Joseph Schoonmaker, lead band planner for Cutlass Express 2024. “Every engagement was special. We met so many wonderful people – Seychellois, expats and tourists. What a beautiful and fascinating country.
These performances electrified the audience and also involved several Seychellois groups and organizations. The Seychelles Defense Academy Band and the National Brass Band joined in some of their concerts, including the opening ceremony of the Cutlass Express 2024 in Seychelles. Distinguished visitors, including Rear Admiral Calvin Foster, Vice Commander, US Sixth Fleet and Director of the Maritime Partnership Program, as well as US Ambassador to Mauritius and Seychelles Ambassador Henry Jardine, joined the festivities on several occasions.
The feeling of appreciation and mutual respect across national borders was also shared by our partners, notably Terry Melanie, musician of the Seychelles National Brass Band.
“The Navy Band was so amazing. It’s like those concerts I see on TV but in real life,” Mélanie said. “If we could have more in the future, that would be a huge plus for us.” »
The United States shares a common interest with African partner countries in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the waters surrounding the continent, as these waters are essential to Africa's prosperity and its access to global markets.
For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with its allies and partners, relying on a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.
Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. The U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces across the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.
For more information about Cutlass Express, visit https://www.c6f.navy.mil/, https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/cutlassexpress2024 and https://twitter.com/usnavyEurope/.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/3699719/sounds-of-the-seychelles-naveur-navaf-band-supports-cutlass-express-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The NAVEUR-NAVAF band supports Cutlass Express 2024 > US Navy > News
- Men's tennis wins sixth in a row at Presbyterian, 6-1
- Stock market today: Wall Street continues to rise with the hope of an easing of interest rates
- MH370: 10 years since the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines flight | BBC News
- Did the Tories steal Labor policies – and is the May election likely?
- Donald Trump Roasts Joe Biden's State of the Union Address in Truth Social
- Ukraine's Zelensky visits Turkey, where Erdogan is expected to push for negotiations to end the war
- Health of Ajith Kumar: the manager takes stock following the actor's hospitalization
- Brenner Ward is committed to Kentucky Football
- China's Xi Jinping launches high-tech military call for integrated armed forces
- Amanda Knox talks about her Hulu series with Margaret Qualley
- Stock market today: Stocks pull away from record highs as jobs report looms | Clayton News Street Partners Content