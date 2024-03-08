The NAVEUR-NAVAF band supports Cutlass Express 2024 > US Navy > News

Across Seychelles, from Beau Vallon Bay in the north, to Victoria, passing through the Seychelles Coast Guard Base for the opening ceremony of the Cutlass Express 2024, the Topside Brass Band of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa ( NAVEUR-NAVAF) delighted and entertained the dignitaries. , distinguished guests and Seychellois citizens during a series of performances in support of the exercise.

“Our visit to the Seychelles was one of the greatest experiences I have had in my 18 years in the U.S. Navy,” said Musician 1st Class Tim Deal, unit leader of the Topside Brass Band. Highlights of the trip included a performance with Mr. David Andre, Secretary General of the Seychelles Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts, who also happens to be a singer-songwriter and we had the honor to perform his song “Esper”. His Sanson, with him on stage!

To prepare for these engagements, the team learned Creole music and practiced a myriad of other songs to perform for the crowd. Deal learned “Esper Sa Sanson” from scratch, then led his team in performing the ballad alongside André. The Brass Band played songs with a local connection, as well as some of their most popular songs and renditions of today's hits, throughout their many events across Mah Island. Many of these engagements, or “concerts,” featured Seychellois counterparts, demonstrating the power of music to strengthen bonds and build friendships.

“It was amazing to perform with the Seychelles Defense Academy Band,” Deal said. “Better yet, we loved watching students dance and sing to our music in every secondary school in Plaisance, as well as at the Children's House in President's Village. Every performance was wonderful and we created many beautiful memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.”

In addition to their larger public concerts, the Brass Band also performed smaller concerts, including a performance at the radio studio for the Seychelles Broadcasting Service. In these more intimate settings, the band is able to interact on a more personal level, gaining an even deeper understanding of their audience and emphasizing the power of music to bring people together. As with many of their performances, the concert they performed in the studio left the audience wanting more, with the radio host and staff saying they wished the spot was longer.

“This trip makes you pinch yourself to be sure this is your job,” said lead musician Joseph Schoonmaker, lead band planner for Cutlass Express 2024. “Every engagement was special. We met so many wonderful people – Seychellois, expats and tourists. What a beautiful and fascinating country.

These performances electrified the audience and also involved several Seychellois groups and organizations. The Seychelles Defense Academy Band and the National Brass Band joined in some of their concerts, including the opening ceremony of the Cutlass Express 2024 in Seychelles. Distinguished visitors, including Rear Admiral Calvin Foster, Vice Commander, US Sixth Fleet and Director of the Maritime Partnership Program, as well as US Ambassador to Mauritius and Seychelles Ambassador Henry Jardine, joined the festivities on several occasions.

The feeling of appreciation and mutual respect across national borders was also shared by our partners, notably Terry Melanie, musician of the Seychelles National Brass Band.

“The Navy Band was so amazing. It’s like those concerts I see on TV but in real life,” Mélanie said. “If we could have more in the future, that would be a huge plus for us.” »

The United States shares a common interest with African partner countries in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the waters surrounding the continent, as these waters are essential to Africa's prosperity and its access to global markets.

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with its allies and partners, relying on a foundation of shared values ​​to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. The U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces across the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

For more information about Cutlass Express, visit https://www.c6f.navy.mil/, https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/cutlassexpress2024 and https://twitter.com/usnavyEurope/.