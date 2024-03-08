Entertainment
Lead and Supporting Actor Nominations: Oscar Rules Explained
Oscar nominations spark controversy for a myriad of reasons almost every year, but one question comes up again and again: What determines whether a performance is classified as leading or supporting?
While the first Academy Awards took place in 1929 and honored the best actress and best actor of the year, the supporting actor categories were not added until the 9th Academy Awards, which took place in 1937 and honored films from the previous year. The move allowed the Academy to honor more performers and (theoretically) a wider range of roles.
Since then, moviegoers have been confused about what constitutes a lead performance versus a supporting role. In recent years especially, actors have won supporting trophies for roles that many audience members interpreted as lead performances and vice versa.
It may seem like categories are determined by a strict number of minutes on screen, but that's not the case. Keep scrolling for a complete Oscar breakdown between lead and supporting actor:
Are there formal rules that determine leadership or support?
While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has tons of rules and regulations for nominated films, the guidelines on leading versus supporting roles are surprisingly vague. According to the official rules, “The decision as to whether a role is a leading or supporting role must be made individually by branch members at the time of voting. »
This means that Academy voters decide for themselves whether a role qualifies as leading or supporting when choosing who to nominate. They can certainly take an actor's screen time into account when making their choices, but there's nothing stopping them from casting an artist as the lead actor when they're only on screen for 15 minutes. Likewise, an actor appearing in the majority of scenes in a film could be nominated if Academy voters did not consider his role to be a main character.
Who decides whether a role is leading or supporting?
Officially, Academy voters decide whether a performance should be classified as primary or secondary, but unofficially, publicists, distributors, and the actors themselves often attempt to steer voters in one direction or another. This often happens when there are multiple potentially award-worthy performances in a single film.
In 2018 The favouriteFor example, Olivia Colman, Emma Pierre And Rachel Weisz had similar screen time, but only Colman competed in the lead actress category. Had she competed in the supporting actress category, she might have split the vote among her castmates. Competing – and then winning – as a leading actress is also undeniably a better line to add to a resume. Colman's 2019 win propelled her to a much higher level of fame, and she has since earned two additional Oscar nominations.
On the other hand, this ability to pigeonhole an actor into one category or the other can also lead to controversy – and loss. At the 2023 Oscars, Michelle Williams competed as lead actress for The Fabelmans, despite the fact that the film wasn't really about his character. Pundits thought she would be a contender for a nomination and win in a supporting role, which would have been her first, but competing as a leading actress gave her a very small chance of victory. (The prize was ultimately awarded to Michelle Yeoh For Everything everywhere at the same time.)
What is category fraud?
Category fraud is the term used when a secondary performance ends up in a primary category or vice versa. There are no official consequences for engaging in this, but the trade-off is that Academy members might choose to vote against a performance simply because they feel it is not in the right category.
Despite this risk, the strategy sometimes pays off. In 2020, Brad Pitt won the supporting actor trophy for Once upon a time in Hollywood even though his character, Cliff Booth, was on screen for over 55 minutes and had his own independent story Leonardo DiCaprioRick Dalton's character. (DiCaprio was nominated in the main category but lost to Joaquin Phoenixagainst whom no other actor really stood a chance after his highly controversial performance in Joker.)
Which Oscar winners had the longest supporting performances?
In 2019, Mahershala Ali broke the record for longest running performance as a “supporting actor” with his win for Green Paper, which featured him in 66 minutes and 38 seconds of the film's 130 minutes. According to The Hollywood ReporterAli's choice to compete as a supporting actor was deliberate, as his character, Don Shirley, never appeared on screen without Viggo MortensenTony Lip's character.
Christopher Waltz came in second place for his role in 2013 in Django Unleashedd, who clocked 66 minutes and 17 seconds. Rounding to the first five is Timothy Hutton In the 1980's Ordinary people (65 minutes and 4 seconds), Haing S.Ngor in the years 1984 The killing fields (63 minutes and 29 seconds) and Jack Albertson in the 1968s The subject was roses (63 minutes and 20 seconds).
In the supporting actress category, Tatum O'Neal won for Moon paper in 1974 after appearing on screen for 66 minutes and 58 seconds. It's common for child actors to get supporting nods rather than playing the lead role, regardless of how much screen time they have. So it's no surprise that she landed in the supporting category instead of the lead role. She is also the youngest person to win an Oscar, having been 10 years old when she won. (She was 8 years old when the film was made.)
Rounding out the top five is Patty Duc in the years 1962 The miracle worker (65 minutes and 43 seconds), Alicia Vikander in the years 2015 The Danish girl (59 minutes and 37 seconds), Shelley Winters in the years 1959 The Diary of Anne Frank (56 minutes and 16 seconds) and Viola Davis in 2016 Fences (53 minutes and 32 seconds).
Which Oscar winners had the shortest lead performances?
The record for shortest performance by a best actress has been held since 1964. Patricia Neal won for Hud after appearing on screen for just 21 minutes and 51 seconds. Neal holds the record for shortest performance by a leader in both categories.
After Neal, the shortest Best Actress performances are Louise Fletcher in the 1975s One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (22 minutes and 37 seconds), Nicole Kidman in the years 2002 Hours (23 minutes and 30 seconds), Frances McDormand in the years 1996 Fargo (26 minutes and 29 seconds) and Louise Rainer in the years 1936 The Great Ziegfeld (35 minutes and 43 seconds).
In the main actor category, David Niven holds the shortest performance record since 1959 when he won for Separate tables after appearing for just 23 minutes and 39 seconds. He is followed by Anthony Hopkinswho won in 1992 for his iconic role as Hannibal Lecter in Thesilenceofthelambs after appearing for 24 minutes and 52 seconds. Rounding out the top five is Lee Marvin for the years 1965 Cat Ballou (31 minutes and 6 seconds), Geoffrey Rush for the years 1996 Shine (31 minutes and 27 seconds) and Pierre Finch for the years 1976 Network (33 minutes and 20 seconds).

