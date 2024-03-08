Entertainment
Sora Freakout in Hollywood continues
We can hardly blame them. Sora continues to talk about videos that seem to come from a studio. How many artists who make our entertainment are ready to become ready engineers? Tyler Perry says he's putting expansion of his Atlanta studio on hold due to the threat Sora poses. At the beginning, the disruption is always threatening. Ultimately, artists will leverage Sora, giving them unprecedented access to the means of production previously monopolized by studios. We think Sora will make 500 million Tik Tok videos, not a single feature film. In the 90s, animators thought computer animation was the death knell for the industry. Instead, it led to a new golden age, with the same skilled animators, now equipped with better tools, reaching larger audiences with bigger and bigger animated images. In the early teens, Apple predicted that people would make movies with its advanced iPhone cameras. Over the next ten years there was one, Tangerine.
Haiper comes out of stealth and plans to build AGI The new AI video startup received $13.8 million in seed funding from Octopus Ventures. Founded by former Google Deepmind researchers Yishu Miao (CEO) and Ziyu Wang, London-based Haiper generates high-quality videos from text prompts and can animate existing images. By taking on Pika Labs, Runway and now, Haiper is taking on better-funded and more established Gen AI platforms.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Perplexity AI finalizes funding round that will bring its valuation to around $1 billion, a significant increase compared to $520 million two months earlier. This round follows a $73.6 million Series B led by IVP, featuring notable participants like Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. Perplexity wants to disrupt Google's dominance in web search by offering a simple, ad-free query platform,
Jabali managed to raise $5 million in a funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with contributions from Sapphire Sport, Sony Innovation Fund and Canonical Ventures. Jabali's founding team, comprised of seasoned executives from Amazon, Meta, Zynga and Microsoft, as well as leading AI researchers. The company's AI-powered generative gaming engine will allow users to create new types of games and interactive experiences without the need for in-depth game development knowledge. Jabali creates a closed-loop workflow and feedback technology purpose-built for video games and interactive experiences, using advances in multimodal generative AI.
Our remake of T2 is an AI fan film, parodying the Terminator franchise, was released yesterday. Led by Nem Perez and Sway Molina, the project brings together a diverse team of fifty AI cinematic artists who each contributed short segments, each designed using AI tools like Midjourney, Runway, Pika Labs and Kaiber, ensuring that all content was original and not derivative. from the original film assets. The resulting film is a hodgepodge of contrasting styles that nevertheless showcases the vast potential of AI for remaking film production. The project was made on a budget of $0, highlighting how accessibility to AI tools can democratize filmmaking and empower artists around the world.
AmazeVR, in collaboration with Warner Records and rock band Avenged Sevenfold, released the “Avenged Sevenfold VR Concert: LOOKING INSIDE”, a virtual reality concert experience. This follows their VR concert with Megan the Stallion two years ago. The 26-minute VR concert features hits from Avenged Sevenfold, including “Hail to the King” and “Nightmare,” as well as new songs from their latest album.
This week in XR is also a podcast hosted by the author of this column, Ted Schilowitz, futurist, Paramount Global, and Rony Abovitz, founder of Magic Leap. This week our guest is Lucas Martell, CEO of Mighty Coconut, creator of the hit VR title Walkabout Mini Golf. We can be found on Spotify, iTunesAnd Youtube.
What were we reading
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/charliefink/2024/03/08/hollywoods-sora-freakout-continues/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sora Freakout in Hollywood continues
- European stocks fall after Asia rally as focus remains on rates
- France guarantees abortion as a constitutional right as the world marks International Women's Day
- An earthquake hits Sydney and the Blue Mountains
- Xi Jinping asks Chinese military to prepare for naval war
- Lead and Supporting Actor Nominations: Oscar Rules Explained
- Fans break attendance record at MSHSL Boys Hockey Tournament
- White suits, Laken Riley pins and MAGA Red at the State of the Union
- Trump to get intelligence briefings despite criminal trial over classified documents
- Ariana Grande – the eternal sunshine – Entertainment News
- They will say that you are…' Firstpost
- The NAVEUR-NAVAF band supports Cutlass Express 2024 > US Navy > News