And the Oscar goes to

Just in time for the Academy Awards this weekend, Stanford professors and scholars are sharing their favorite films that were recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year or in years past.
American fiction (2023)
Nominated for: Best Musical Achievement Written for a Motion Picture (Original Score), Best Film of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Adapted Screenplay
American fictionwhich stars Stanford alumni Issa Rae and Sterling Brown, offers a powerful, and at times comedic, captivating portrayal of family, love, profits, and the prophets of racial stereotypes in America.
Leron Martin is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor and director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute
The Color Purple (2023)
Nominated for: Best Female Performance in a Supporting Role
The directing, acting, singing, dancing, cinematography and choreography were impressive. The color purple redo. The caliber of talent on screen made me proud to be on the field. Whether or not the film wins an Oscar, these triple threats cannot be ignored.
Aleta Hayes is a lecturer in the Department of Theater and Performance Studies
Rustin (2023)
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
In addition to the exceptional performance of Colman Domingo, who personifies the historical Rustin so well, the film highlights the intersections of racial and sexual politics, the contrasts in civil rights leadership styles, and the behind-the-scenes work that enabled the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, organized by Rustin. It vividly captures the personal and political risks of being gay and gay at the time, as well as Rustin's exceptional ways of maneuvering within these constraints as a black, gay pacifist. I hope the film brings a greater appreciation to the public for his entire legacy, before and after the 1963 march.
Estelle Freeman is Edgar E. Robinson Professor of United States History, Emeritus
Drive My Car (2021)
Winner: Best International Feature Film
Nominated for: Best Film of the Year, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay
Ryusuke Hamaguchi movie 2021 Drive my car is not an overtly political film but offers a subtle critique of the attenuation of social bonds in late capitalist society. This minimalist, melancholy film dwells on love and heartbreak, listening and intimacy, and explores the possibility for art to connect us in an imperfect world.
Jisha Menon is a professor of theater and performance studies
Parasite (2019)
Winner: Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominated for: Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Film Editing
The Korean film, Parasite, by Bong Joon-ho, is a bloody and searing commentary on human greed and class divisions in our contemporary world. It's a stark reminder of the deep inequalities of modern urban life and the time bombs that lurk just beneath the surface of posh homes and cozy parties.
Gordon Chang is the Olive H. Palmer Professor of Humanities and Professor of History
Spotlight (2015)
Winner: Best Film of the Year, Best Original Screenplay
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Film Editing
Projectors captivating account of how the Boston Globe exposed cover-up of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church shows journalism students the power of investigative reporting to change lives and change laws. Three of the main protagonists (Walter Robinson, Mike Rezendes, Sacha Pfeiffer) are former Stanford JSK Journalism Fellowships program, which supports the growth of accountability reporting worldwide.
James Hamilton is Hearst Professor in the School of Humanities and Chair of the Department of Communication
Argo (2012)
Winner: Best Film of the Year, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture (Original Score), Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, Best Achievement in Sound Editing
My vote for the film would be Argo, based on a true story from one of the CIA's greatest moments. This is a film about a fake CIA film that actually served as a cover for an operation to save Americans in Iran after the 1979 revolution. Thus, a full circle of production between art and reality and art. Although the ending takes some creative license, it fits the story as a whole quite well and is an incredible story.
Amy Zegart is a Morris Arnold and Nona Jean Cox Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and a Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence
Ratatouille (2007)
Winner: Best Animated Feature Film of the Year
Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay, Best Achievement in Music Written for Film (Original Music), Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, Best Achievement in Sound Editing
Ratatouille is the closest film I have found to capturing the experience of a first-generation college student dreaming of becoming a professor. Family dynamics, the challenge of overcoming preconceptions and disadvantages, and the transformative power of the idea that everyone can cook make Rémy the Rat a source of inspiration and solidarity.
Dustin M. Schroeder is an associate professor of geophysics and electrical engineering and a senior research scientist at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment
Network (1976)
Winner: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen
Nominated for: Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing
Network delivers biting social and political criticism without ever underestimating the audience's intelligence or imaginative appetite, unlike failed attempts like the film Don't look forwhich I had to turn off after 20 minutes of obvious and infantilizing story.
Tom Mullaney is a history teacher
The Great Illusion (1939)
Nominated for: Best Film
In our collective memory, the Second World War appears to be the defining cataclysm of modern history. But in some ways, the First World War was just as, if not more, impactful. From the time of Sargon until the Treaty of Versailles, most of humanity lived in empires. By the end of 1918, four of the largest Eurasian empires had collapsed: the Russian Empire, the German Empire, the Ottoman Empire, and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. With them, a certain aristocratic ethos also disappeared. [Director Jean] Renoir The Great Illusion captures the passing of the imperial era through a charming and gripping story about French prisoners of war, their aristocratic superior officer, and a worldly German captor, who loves to reminisce about Parisian nightlife.
Dan Edelstein is Professor William H. Bonsall in English
