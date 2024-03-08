Listening to podcasts reduces TV viewing time and social media use. | History

There are more media options, but more hours in a day, which means consumers have to make choices. And they choose audio.

A new report from strategic consulting and marketing research firm KS&R finds that podcasts have become what it describes as a significant contender for capturing consumer share of media consumption. It says almost three in ten podcast listeners are watching TV less frequently than in the past, and a quarter are browsing social media less often. Among Gen Z podcast listeners, a third spend less time playing video games. While television viewing is down overall, KS&R draws a direct link between these changing habits and the rise of podcast listening.

With their growing popularity, podcasts have become a preferred choice for many people looking for audio and entertainment content, the report said. This shift in entertainment preferences reflects the growing appeal of podcasts as a convenient and accessible way for consumers to consume information, entertainment and stories on various topics of interest.

The report, titled “Podcast Frenzy: riding the wave of ever-increasing popularity, therefore recommends that brands consider jumping into the podcast space to supplement or supplement their current content.

Allocating a portion of advertising dollars to podcasts can also be a strategic decision, he says. By carefully selecting the right podcasts and creating compelling advertising messages, advertisers can effectively reach their target market and achieve their marketing goals.

KS&R also gives the industry new insights into how often people listen to audio. More than a third (35%) of Millennials say they turn to audio for news and entertainment on a daily basis, according to the report. And more than a quarter (27%) of Gen Zers do the same. This compares to 20% for Gen X listeners and 10% for Baby Boomers.

The report says that over generations, a significant portion of podcast listeners, about half, discover new podcasts through word of mouth from friends. But this is not the only solution. It says 34% of older Gen Zers become fans of podcasters through other media, like television, before tuning into their podcasts. KS&R also found that 46% of older Gen Zers rely on social media for podcast recommendations, and a third browse top charts and top lists.

These results highlight the influence of the community in guiding podcast choices, explains KS&R. It also suggests that cross-media promotion can attract and retain listeners. Exposure to podcasters through other mediums can serve as a gateway for individuals to discover and interact with podcasts.

KS&R also looked at where people listen to podcasts. It appears that three out of four consumers generally listen at home. But there are some differences to suit the lifestyle of each age group. Millennials tend to listen to podcasts while driving or commuting (43%), as well as while working (28%). Gen Z is more likely to go online and listen to podcasts in public places (24%), such as while shopping, indicating their desire to stay connected and interact with audio content while shopping. travel. Baby boomers have the highest percentage (84%) of listening at home.

Video podcasting is also increasingly popular, particularly via YouTube (45%), which is particularly popular with men, according to the data.

The survey also asked podcast listeners what they listened to and comedy came in first, followed by pop culture, sports, true crime and news. This is consistent with what the monthly podcast charts reflect. KS&R points out that even as more people turn to the medium, the list of major genres has remained largely the same, which it says indicates the appeal and relevance of podcasts in the podcast landscape. entertainment.

Brands can effectively connect with podcast audiences by advertising in specific genres to reach a highly engaged and targeted audience and build meaningful connections with potential customers, the report says. By identifying genres that match their target demographic and brand values, advertisers can strategically place their ads in podcasts that attract listeners more likely to be interested in their products or services, as well as reach listeners during intimate and captive moments. For podcasters, KS&R advises creators to compare the format, length and content of the best podcasts in their genre for guidance, best practices, advice and inspiration.

“In the podcasting landscape, we are seeing a profound shift, particularly in terms of the loyalty and influence of 'super listeners,'” said Jennifer Longo, entertainment and content specialist at KS&R Telecom. “It’s an exciting time for podcasting, with limitless possibilities on the horizon.”

The results come from KS&R's survey which included 5,000 online surveys conducted in March and April 2023, with consumers aged 13 to 76, contacted via a national online panel. Download the full report HERE.