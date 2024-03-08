Shaitaan Bollywood





Vikas Bahls' horror film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan in the lead roles, hit the screens on Friday. The film, which also stars Janki Bodiwala, is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash. From praising the performances to thinking it could have been more effective, here's how moviegoers felt. (Also Read: Shaitaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn the Savior Meets Ajay Devgn the Father in This Mildly Scary Hostage Thriller) Jyothika, Madhavan and Ajay in Shaitaan A breathtaking thriller A fan recommended the film to X-thriller fans, writing #Shaitaan – A very engaging Seat Edge thriller. I recommend it to fans of thrillers. What a performance from Madhavan. (sic) Another fan recommended people not to watch the trailer before watching the film, writing: #Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you in suspense. With the tense storylines created, there is almost never a dull moment in the film. Maddy and Janki are awesome. Don't watch the trailer if you haven't already. (sic) Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Superb first half but average second half One fan thought there wasn't a single boring moment in the movie. They wrote: Shaitaan = exceptional. A treat for horror fans. #Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you in suspense. There is not a single boring moment in the film. What a performance from @ActorMadhavan and @ajaydevgn #ShaitaanReview. (sic) Another person found the plot very engaging, but the climax was disappointing. Superb first half followed by an above average second half. Model Format The climax is disappointment. The storyline was very engaging even though the plot took place in one location. Excellent performance by #Madhavan as the villain. AjayDevgn, Jyothika and the kids too performed well. Good visuals and BGM. Overall, it's a good thriller (sic), they wrote. But another fan disagreed and thought the climax was captivating, writing: At the climax I was killed by a heart attack by none other than my #Superstar @ajaydevgn as I thought he was became #Shaitaan himself but he saved me towards the end as he is. a savior, I came out with a big smile. (sic) The film had potential but was toned down A fan thought that the film had potential and the makers could have done better to amp up the horror elements, writing #Shaitaan Review: The film had so much potential but U/A k chakkar mai, bohot tones down the horror by Rakha hai. (They toned down the horror to keep the movie U/A) @imjankibodiwala & @ActorMadhavan Salute for his chilling performance. The action in the climax was bad but Black Magic & Family Struggle to get away with it was too good. (sic) About Shaitaan Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. It was released in theaters on March 8. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

