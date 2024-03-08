TV actress Dolly Sohi dies after suffering from cervical cancer





Actor Dolly Sohi passed away earlier this morning, March 8, after a battle with cervical cancer. She was 48 years old. His sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actress, died on Thursday March 7 following a diagnosis of jaundice. Dolly was sick for a month. Her brother, Mannu Sohi, confirmed the news with India Today and shared that the family was devastated to lose the sisters in a matter of hours. He also shared that Dolly's funeral would be held in the afternoon. “Dolly died around 4am this morning. Both Dolly and Amandeep were admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Mumbai. Amandeep died yesterday and now Dolly. We are completely devastated,” Mannu shared. His family also released a statement informing about the actor's death which read, “Our beloved Dolly left for her heavenly abode today early in the morning. We are in shock at this loss. Final rites will take place today afternoon. I will share more details. Dolly shared a photo last year after a chemotherapy session. It read: “THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SENDING YOU YOUR LOVE AND PRAYER Life has been a roller coaster lately, but if you have the strength to fight through it, your journey becomes easier. It's up to you whether you choose to be a victim of the journey (CANCER) or a survivor of the journey (sic). Dolly has participated in shows like 'Jhanak', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' and 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani…Jhansi Ki Rani'. She is survived by her teenage daughter. Published by: Zinia Bandyopadhyay Published on: March 8, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/television/celebrity/story/dolly-sohi-tv-actor-dies-cervical-cancer-hours-after-sister-amandeep-sohi-death-jaundice-2512112-2024-03-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos