IllumiNative Launches At-Home Oscar Party Kit Celebrating Indigenous Representation in Hollywood

Details By Native News Online Staff

March 8, 2024

As Hollywood prepares for the glitz and glamor of the Oscars on March 10, IllumiNative has just launched an exciting Oscar Watch Party At Home Kit, designed to celebrate and amplify Indigenous representation at the awards ceremonies.

Among the stars making waves in Hollywood is Lily Gladstone, who made history as the first Native American Oscar nominee for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Gladstone's performances captivated and inspired audiences to consider possibilities beyond the ordinary and to infuse his characters with depth and authenticity.

Never miss the biggest stories and latest news from Indian Country. Sign up to receive our reports straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Joining him are Robbie Robertson and Scott George, as well as the Osage Tribal Singers, all of whom were nominated for their contributions to the music of Killers of the Flower Moon. Their nominations for Best Music and Best Song highlight the traditions of Native communities, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent in Indian Country.

Other Oscar nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon include: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Cinematography (Rodrigo Prieto), Best Production Design (Jack Fisk; Decoration of design: Adam Willis), Best Costumes (Jaqueline West) and Best Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker).

Filled with fun activities, tasty recipes and more, the IllumiNative Oscars Party Pack is your ticket to an unforgettable evening of celebration. From quizzes celebrating Indigenous culture to mouth-watering recipes inspired by Indigenous cuisine, each element of the kit is designed to honor and elevate #OurStoriesOurVoices. So grab your popcorn and get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the diversity and wealth of indigenous talent in Hollywood.

More stories like this

Here's what's happening in Indian Country, March 8-14

Beyond the nomination: Lily Gladstone's Oscar moment reveals her career's efforts to teach real American history

Scott George, the first Native American nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, to perform at the Academy Awards

“Up and Vanished: In the Midnight Sun” investigates the 2020 disappearance of Alaska native Florence Okpealuk

About the Author Author: Native News Online StaffE-mail: This email address is protected from spam. You must enable Javascript to view it. Native News Online is one of the most widely read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other indigenous peoples. Contact us at [email protected].



