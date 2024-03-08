Sabyasachi explains why India is more than 'elephants, peacocks and Bollywood'

Whatever your perception of India that is, there is a good chance that it is not representative enough. No matter how much you consider its artisan heritage, its penchant for color and vibrancy, or its undeniable influence on the Western world, there is still so much to see. It is in this spirit that some major fashion brands have been born outside the continent, and those that are are paving the way for those that follow. One of these brands is Sabyasachione of India's leading luxury fashion houses, focused on Indian heritage, quality and craftsmanship.

Since its inception 20 years ago, the brand has amassed a cult following of celebrities and fans through its luxury bridal collections and ready-to-wear, not to mention its collaborations with major global brands. Today, she is entering the world of beauty, bringing the cultural currency of India to the forefront of her offering. The result is a collection of ten pieces with Estee Lauderthe collaboration presents a multitude of satin and ultra mattes lipstick in shades inspired by the homeland.

sabyasachi estee lauder makeup lipstick india red red pink

“I've wanted to get into beauty for a very long time. It's something we had planned [for the brand] for 20 years and I wanted to partner with the best in the world,” designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee told Hypebae. Talking about the essence of the collaboration, he adds, “I'm tired of having to explain to people that I just 'a country, which is not a country [just] of elephants, peacocks and Bollywood actresses, but a country where there are also intelligent people in medicine, computer science, IT and engineering, and it is actually a very modern country. »

Drawing on the “intensity and warmth” of the continent, the collection aims to celebrate India's color history, with shades including “Apricot Silk”, “Udaipur Coral”, “Coffee Masala” and “Calcutta Red.” Presented in a 24-karat gold-plated gold case, each lipstick is adorned with Sabyasachi's signature motif: the Bengal tiger.

We caught up with Sabyasachi to learn more about the process behind this collaboration, the relationship between fashion and beauty and why giving India the global recognition it deserves will always be at the top of his agenda.

Continue reading for the full interview.

sabyasachi estee lauder makeup lipstick india red red pink

You have just joined forces with Estée Lauder to launch a new collaboration, how did this partnership come about?

There is a saying from Rumi, the poet and philosopher: “What you seek seeks you.” » I wanted to get into beauty for a very long time. It's something we planned [for the brand] for 20 years and I wanted to partner with the best in the world. Estée Lauder also wanted to set up a strategic collaboration because they were growing very significantly in South Asia and so strategically it was better for both of us. I went to meet them about four years ago and we started talking about collaboration. They took me to Ms. Lauder's archives and when I started looking at what she was doing, it made me realize that I felt a certain sense of kinship.

When entrepreneurs begin their journey, there is no proof of concept. No one can really tell if you want to succeed or not. What you have is just a little bit of faith and an idea and you develop it until it becomes something that people start to believe in. Every entrepreneur has the same journey in this sense. I had the same thing when I started Sabyasachi 20 years ago, but what I really loved about her was the fact that she had a very serious singularity of vision and uncompromising attributes towards the product and the quality, and what she wanted to offer. That really resonated with me and so I thought it was the perfect partnership.

Certainly, and the collection itself includes 10 lipstick shades inspired by some of the colors associated with India. What can you tell us about the process of choosing these shades? What were your considerations when making these decisions?

I was born middle class and for me, whenever I like to create a product, I like to create a product that has value and can last. People call me a fashion designer, but I like to believe that I make clothes and not fashion. Clothes are more timeless, while fashion is more ephemeral. I wanted to create a color line, that wasn't necessarily seasonal or trend driven, but rather classic, iconic colors, that women of all skin tones could use. The idea was to give them classic, believable, relevant colors – some people would call that commercial, which I don't think is a bad word at all – but the idea was really to create these shades where you would find your color. and you'll probably want to keep it for the rest of your life.

When I look at beauty, I see it as a stranger. Because because I'm a man, I really can't imagine a woman's choices, I cannot make these choices for her because I am not a woman myself. Instead, I think of products in terms of things I can give her, something that will stay with her last. I want to create value by creating a feeling of timelessness with colors. Of course, it was also important for me to tell the story of India, because that's where I come from. These are the colors that I see and know. Everything is warm, toasty and spicy, but at the same time very classic. The only exception is Bombay Berry, which has a slight undertone of blue pigments.

sabyasachi estee lauder makeup lipstick india red red pink

Hot, grilled and spicy, it definitely feels like you’re in India! As you said, this is not the first time you have entered the world of beauty, and it has always been something that has interested you. How would you describe, as a clothing designer, the relationship between fashion and beauty?

The main premise of clothing has always been production. But right now, both are used as an instrument of self-expression and I think people's self-expression is moving more and more towards the authentic self, where we not only represent a story, but also a geography. I think fashion and beauty are actually going to become more and more hyper-local.

Certainly. It makes sense that your environment influences how you view both beauty and fashion. So, for you, how does entering the world of beauty change your creative process? What are you doing differently?

Whether you're developing beauty or creating clothing, there are technical aspects of approaching these things that change. But apart from that, if you look at things completely from the end point of view, they are basically made to be able to help us and create an elevated sense of self. When we create fashion or beauty, if we take the technical details out of it, it's really about thinking about the customer's end use, what the customer wants to do with the product, and you work backwards .

In India, it's very tropical, it's also very humid. So I wanted to create matte and ultra matte lipsticks, but we wanted to make sure the lipsticks had moisture in them because there's nothing worse than our matte lipstick flaking on your skin and does not stay. We also wanted it to last a long time, because that's important when you spend your money on something luxurious, you want it to last longer. When we thought about hydration, we wanted to use something that is an Indian active ingredient. So we used pomegranate and mango oil and mixed it with Moringa butter.

We actually created a special cinnamon scent, because the decision was between creating a floral note or a spicy note. I thought if the world really looked at India, the first thing they would think of would be spices and flowers. As a result, we tried to create a product that was sensory, but at the same time worked for the customer we were talking to. Fashion is like that too. It's about knowing who the consumer is, how they travel, whether they use public or private transport. Whether you're in beauty or fashion, it's about really knowing who the consumer is and what they really want.

With this in mind, what can you tell us about the packaging? As a designer, did this part come easier to you?

Well, I think the beauty came easily, the packaging took time. I had two reasons for doing this collaboration. Being South Asian myself, I'm tired of having to explain to people that I'm from a country that isn't a country. [just] of elephants, peacocks and Bollywood actresses, but a country where there are also intelligent people in medicine, computer science, IT and engineering, and it is actually a very modern country.

My pet peeve is the fact that because we have designed and manufactured for the West, we have never really created a fashion or luxury brand in India. So, many people think that luxury cannot be produced in India or cannot be born in India. I don't understand [that way of thinking] because some of the biggest fashion and luxury houses have grown thanks to the patronage of Indian maharajas, brands like Cartier and Bulgari.

For me it was about two things: firstly, I wanted to create something that would stand alongside some of the biggest in the world and secondly, I understand that we are a very expensive brand. When you start a craft business where the craftsmanship has to be at its highest form, the products end up becoming very expensive. Many of my friends and family constantly tell me that “you don't think about middle class or upper middle class when you create a product.” Not everyone can buy a product, only a few can.” I have done collaborations like H&M collection, I created luxury clothes for people, but I wanted to make a collection where I created a luxury product, but at a price that many people could afford.

Clearly, it’s clear that the talent, creativity and diversity are there, but it’s about communicating them, isn’t it? What do you think is next for you?

My plan is to spend the next 10 or 15 years trying to push the Indian agenda globally and continue to try to create a luxury brand in India that people would respect for all the right reasons. I also want to be able to make people aware that India is a multidimensional country. We had a fantastic, very myopic and almost absurd interpretation of India. It's a very orientalist view of what it is, and through my business and my products, I want to be able to demystify that for a lot of people who aren't Indian.