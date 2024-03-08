Steve Lawrence, Grammy-winning pop singer and actor, dies at 88





Steve Lawrence, who in the 1950s and 1960s became a leading actor on stage, television and in nightclubs while partnered with his wife, Eydie Gorme, died Thursday. >> Read more trending news Lawrence, 88, died of complications from Alzheimer's disease, a family spokesperson said: according to the New York Times. Lawrence, alongside Gorme, stuck to pop standards throughout their career, keeping audiences coming back to relive the songs made popular when they were young. We were lucky enough to get in on the ground floor of rock n roll, Lawrence recalled in a 1989 interview. It was 1957 and everything was changing, but I wanted to be Sinatra, not Rick Nelson. It didn't appeal to me as much, he told the website. Classicbands.com. I grew up in a time when music was written by Irving Berlin and Cole Porter and George and Ira Gershwin and Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers and Lorenzt Hart and Sammy Cahn and Julie Stein. These people, I felt close to what they wrote because it was much more melodic. It's like clever words that were written. Overall, these people were bright, educated, or extremely gifted. Although Lawrence had a successful career on his own, he was best known as part of the duo Steve & Eydie. At the height of his career, he appeared with his wife on talk shows and performed in nightclubs and in Las Vegas, The Associated Press reported. Longtime friend singer Dionne Warwick said in a statement that Lawrence was resting comfortably in Heavenly Father's arms. My deepest sympathies, while comedian Carol Burnett said: “He was my very close friend. He will always be in my heart. Lawrence was born Sidney Liebowitz in Brooklyn, New York, the son of a Jewish cantor who worked as a house painter. Lawrence sang in his father's synagogue choir as a child, according to People.com. He takes his stage name from the first names of two nephews. Lawrence began his professional singing career at the age of 15 after, on his third try, winning a week-long appearance on Arthur Godfrey's daytime radio show. Representatives from King Records heard Lawrence and signed the teenager with a two-octave voice to a recording contract. Eventually, Lawrence became a frequent guest on comedian Steve Allen's television show, and later became a regular on the variety show. It was on the show that he met Gorme and the two married in 1957. Lawrence had his first big hit in 1962 with the song Go Away Little Girl, written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, and enjoyed consistent success throughout the 70s when he and Gorme played stages, nightclubs and, ultimately, the auditoriums of Las Vegas. Lawrence's Alzheimer's diagnosis ended his touring career in 2019, Variety reported. By this time, Lawrence had been an integral part of American music for over 60 years. Gorme died in 2013. The couple had two children, David, a composer, and Michael. Michael died of heart failure in 1986 at the age of 23. My father was an inspiration to so many people, his son David said in a statement. But to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his incredibly talented wife. I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. Latest notable deaths: Akira Toriyama, creator of the Dragon Ball franchises, dies at 68

Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of the poodle skirt, died at 101

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister-in-law, Naomi Ruth Barber King, has died

Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard dies at 63

Garrison Brown, Son of Sister Wives Stars Janelle and Kody Brown, Dies at 25 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krmg.com/news/trending/steve-lawrence-grammy-winning-pop-singer-actor-dies-88/GN3MF6J4CVHVHDS46EAN4EFOFY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos