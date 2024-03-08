Inside Hollywood's Red Carpet Parties and Top Events





Oscar week is finally here! Ask anyone who's been in the thick of awards season and they'll probably heave a huge sigh followed by an exasperated admission that it's been one of the most eventful rides in recent memory. The condensed schedule, forced by last year's two strikes, could, however, result in livelier celebrations, as there is light at the end of the tunnel with Sunday's Oscars. This can only mean that champagne is currently popping at the most prestigious parties in Los Angeles, and The Hollywood Reporter has been on the scene everywhere since Vanity Fair and Elton John at MPTF's Night Before party and a nominees party with TikTok. See below for the recap of all the action on the red carpet. Vanities: an evening for young Hollywood Vanity Fair and Instagram hosted Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood on Wednesday, co-hosted by Barry Keoghan, Charles Melton and Hunter Schafer at Bar Marmont. Adam DiMarco, Alexandra Shipp, Auli'i Cravalho, Guests included Damson Idris, Dominique Fishback, Jameela Jamil, Lana Condor, Lukas Gage, Maggie Rogers, Nicholas Galitzine and Shameik Moore. Justice Smith, Adam DiMarco, Hunter Schafer and Lukas Gage Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Tony Revolori and Charles Melton Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Green Carpet Fashion Awards The Green Carpet Fashion Awards returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday, co-chaired by GCFA founder Livia Firth, Cate Blanchett, Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore, Zendaya, Annie Lennox, Brazil's Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sônia Guajajara, and activist Ugandan for climate justice, Vanessa Nakate. . Honorees included Donatella Versace, John Legend and UN Secretary-General Antonió Guterres. Roach and Zendaya Law Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Oscar Wilde Prize JJ Abrams couldn't host his Bad Robot headquarters in Santa Monica on Thursday night due to COVID, so Greg Grunberg (Snap Wexley in the director's two films Star Wars films) intervened. The 18th annual event, packed as always with attendees standing shoulder to shoulder – it's not easy handling a Guinness in such conditions – saw grateful winners Richie Baneham, Pierce Brosnan and Molly Shannon presented by James Cameron, Roma Downey and Grunberg, respectively. Oscar nominees included Cillian Murphy, Kemp Powers, Robbie Ryan, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe; Also present were Issa Lopez, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Richard Lovett, Jane Seymour, Ynon Kreiz, Liz Raposo, Matt Walsh, Rick Famuyiwa, Donal Logue, Jason O'Mara, Maura Tierney and Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater. From left: Roma Downey, Pierce Brosnan, Molly Shannon, Irish-American Alliance President Trina Vargo, Richie Baneham and James Cameron at the Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot in Santa Monica. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images TIME Women of the Year Gala In honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, TIME held its invitation-only gala on Tuesday to toast its Women of the Year honorees, including Greta Gerwig, Taraji P .Henson, Andra Day and tennis player Coco Gauff. Greta Gerwig and Andra Day Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Taraji P. Henson and Marsai Martin Phillip Faraone/Getty Images CORE Pre-Oscars Benefit Sean Penn co-hosted a fundraising event for his crisis response organization CORE on Tuesday, hosted by Bill Burr, with performances from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cat Power and Leon Bridges. The Hollywood Reporter sponsored the event, which was also attended by CORE board member Bryan Lourd, Dakota Johnson, Diplo, Garcelle Beauvais, Rachel Zoe, Rainn Wilson and Soleil Moon Frye. Bryan Lourd, Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CEO of CORE Charley Gallay/Getty Images South Asians at the Oscars Kal Penn, Lilly Singh, Hannah Simone, Tan France, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rupi Kaur, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Anita Chatterjee, Shruti Ganguly and Archana Misra Jain hosted a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees and shortlisted filmmakers on Monday this year on the Paramount lot. . Lilly Singh and Kal Penn Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Hannah Simone Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

