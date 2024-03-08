Bollywood's home invasion thriller is fun but forgettable





In the mixed tradition of home invasion thrillers like Michael Haneke's Funny games (2007) and that of Eli Roth Knock Knock (2015), by director Vikas Bahl Satan attempted the genre, with decidedly mixed results. The invaded house in question is populated by a family of four: chartered accountant Kabir (Ajay Devgn), his wife Neha (Jyothika) and their two children Jahnvi (Janaki Bodiwala; Vash) and Dhruv (Anngad Raj). On the way to their vacation home in a remote village, they come across a friendly and unassuming stranger (R. Madhavan; Rocket: the Nambi effect) who follows them home, invites himself and threatens their peaceful existence. As the family realizes they're in it for the long haul, they're forced to confront their wildest fears to have a chance at outsmarting him and his inhumane powers of coercive manipulation. Adapted from the Gujarati horror thriller by Krishnadev Yagnik Vash, Satan is saddled with a narrative that doesn't seem original on the surface. Like most traditional horror films of this ilk, it opens with a chilling prologue, cuts to a quick establishing scene of the main characters and their dynamics to get you to care about them, boy, Are they the whole problem? perfect family aesthetic on real thick then introduces the antagonist. There is also the theme of dark supernatural forces which is a part of many uninspiring Indian horror films. It's clear what the film is trying to accomplish, but it often stumbles into awkward territory. Still, the cat-and-mouse game between good and evil is engaging enough to keep viewers guessing. With an exceptional performance from Bodiwala, who was given the most physically demanding role of the entire cast, there is plenty to keep viewers engaged until the end. Among the higher-ups, while Devgn is unsurprisingly competent, Jyothika stands out, portraying a wife and mother completely stunned by the unfolding events around her whose emotions of rage, fear and doom seem natural and terrifying. Shaitaan fails to stand out from the crowd, but offers some fun thrills, our reviewer writes. Photo: Tipping Point Films This is only Jyothika's second Hindi film since her film debut over two decades ago in 1998. Her performance here made it clear that her increased presence would help elevate the entire industry around her . SHAITTAN Director: Vikas Bahl

With : Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janaki Bodiwala

Rating: 3/5 Madhavan, however, seems to be the only one having fun with the film's narrative. As an antagonist, he is an excellent and often frightening presence as a sociopathic, almost superhuman alien who imposes an aura of nightmarish indefatigability. It's sad, however, that Bahl and screenwriter Aamil Keeyan Khan fall into storytelling structures that range from the clichéd to the dubious, because much of it, even in the hackneyed narrative, had the potential to make for a memorable thriller. For what it's worth, Satan is quite correct. Much of it is excellently filmed, features rich production design, particularly towards its final act, and gets suitably stressful. It's a fun ride, while it lasts. For all its potential, however, it's disappointing that it wasn't made memorable enough to be anything else. Updated: March 8, 2024, 2:05 p.m. SHAITTAN Director: Vikas Bahl

Rating: 3/5

