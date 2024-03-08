SoCal storm prompts evacuations on Hollywood Oscars red carpet; host Jimmy Kimmel is excited to take the stage at the 96th Academy Awards





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — A “red carpet evacuation”. Late Thursday afternoon, about 200 people working on Oscar preparations had to stop work for their own safety due to a weather threat. When the team working the Oscars red carpet arrival area learned that a storm front was coming, they sent everyone out. “Lightning came within 10 miles of us and our rule is six to eight, but I have, you know, the authority to make the decision and we stopped it. We have a couple hundred guys here and it's not worth anyone getting hurt,” said red carpet producer Joe Lewis. Across town, at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, Cillian Murphy, nominated for best actor in “Oppenheimer,” was among the guests. This annual non-profit event honors Irish actors and filmmakers. “We're so flattered, you know, that it was celebrated this way and so many people went to see it, and it should be a great weekend,” Murphy said. We'll find out Sunday if Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has any jokes with Murphy in mind. Kimmel has been working on the series for months. He says all the jokes are written and he can't wait to deliver them. “You have these jokes that hopefully you're very proud of and you have to enjoy telling them, and I know it seems very obvious, but it's not that obvious – at least it wasn't too obvious to me until relatively recently in my life,” Kimmel said. RELATED | Preparing for the fourth Academy Awards, Kimmel says his partnership with his wife makes it all possible Kimmel knows you're going to have fun, but part of it is a secret. “On the one hand, you want people to know who will be there so they can be sure to watch, but on the other hand, you also have to surprise people,” Kimmel said. George: “As for Barbie, will we see, say, Barbie Streisand at the Oscars?” Kimmel: “Oh, Barbie Streisand. That's good. That's why you have to host this thing.” George: “If I host the show and the producers say…” Kimmel: “You host the show.” George: “Oh my God, no.” Kimmel: “That's why I asked you to come here. I have some news for you. I'm busy on Sunday and I'd love to… look, the jokes are written. I think you'll be fine.” George: “I can read a TelePrompter.” Kimmel: “You can read the TelePrompter. Everything will be fine!” DON'T MISS the 2024 Oscars live Sunday on ABC! Red carpet coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) with “Countdown to the Oscars: Red Carpet Live.” At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with “On the Oscars Red Carpet,” hosted by George Pennacchio featuring Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in previous years, followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.”

