19 classic photos from the sets of the Oscars, from the golden age of Hollywood to the era of blockbusters





Ambassadors Cocoanut Grove nightclub was a natural choice for the ceremony, given that the venue had the feeling of a film setdue in part to the life-size mechanical monkeys and papier-mâché palm trees rumored to be from the 1921 box office hit The Sheikh. Its very high ceiling was painted twilight blue and dotted with starry lighting. The establishment has hosted artists like Judy Garland and Bing Crosby over the years, although on Oscar night its dance floor was occupied by a presentation podium and a fringe-trimmed canopy draped elegantly above. The nickname Oscar was adopted for this award during the 1935-1939 ceremonies held at the Biltmore, when the hotel's 2,000-seat ballroom served as the event's official home. (There is no consensus on the true origins of the nicknames, although the Academy website said that Margaret Herrick, who was the organization's librarian and its eventual executive director, coined the term when noting the statuettes' resemblance to her uncle Oscar.) With increased capacity compared to previous years, the awards ceremony at the Biltmore marked the beginning of the ceremony's rise. from intimate celebration to Hollywood's biggest party. Bob Hope hosted the Academy Awards in 1941. Photo: Courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Over the course of eight ceremonies in the 1930s and '40s, the downtown Los Angeles venue saw the Oscars grow significantly into a venue in its own right. event, with a huge neon statuette standing guard outside the Biltmores and a crowd of spectators gathered outside that grew in number each year. Following its run at the Biltmore, the Graumans Chinese Theater (now called TCL Chinese Theater) on Hollywood Boulevard, known for its iconic central pagoda structure, hosted the awards ceremony from 1944 to 1946. Sid Grauman, the showman and impresario of Graumans Chinese Theater, is one of the Academy's 36 original co-founders. Photo: Denver Post via Getty Images

