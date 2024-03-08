Social Media Powerhouse WWE Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers on YouTube





As WWE prepares for its biggest annual premium live event next month, the company continues to harness the power of its social networks presence to touch his fans. A key part of this strategy is YouTube, where WWE has reached an important milestone: exceeding 100 million subscribers. YouTube currently has around 2.49 billion active users and is the second most popular social media platform after Facebook, according to DataReportal. And 47% of all internet users worldwide access YouTube every month. WWE, a sports entertainment company that is part of TKO Group, is also among the top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in the world, with no professional sports leagues currently in that mix. Others in the top 10 include Indian label and film production company T-Series, Sony Entertainment Television and social media personalities MrBeast and PewDiePie. WWE has joined Youtube three years after its launch and claims that the company currently has over 81 billion lifetime views on the platform. Part of its success on YouTube comes from carefully curating its content and ensuring a continuous flow of it. This includes highlights from its weekly television shows, Raw, Smackdown and NXT, which are immediately uploaded to the platform at the end of the shows. There is also pay-per-view and premium live event archives as well as original content, including press conferences held after premium live events, WWE career retrospectives and wrestler vlogs. The company also found that its YouTube audience had an appetite for shows hosted by WWE wrestlers that aren't focused on wrestling. There is High High Low Lowa YouTube channel dedicated to video games run by wrestler Xavier Woods and Celtic Warrior Workouts, an exercise channel run by wrestler Sheamus. And its global audience gravitates around WWE Espanol, a Spanish-language content channel aimed at its Latin American fans. WWE YouTube content is aimed at a key demographic. The company says 35% of its subscriber views (lifetime) come from 18-24 year olds. And his YouTube audience is actively engaged, immediately searching for content related to his TV shows and big stars like Dwayne The Rock Johnson as soon as he hits the platform. Johnson, who recently joined TKO advice, made regular appearances on Smackdown until WrestleMania XL. An appearance on last Friday's show, where The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL against himself and Roman Reigns, currently has over 2 million views on YouTube. The Rock's return to WWE helped the company reach the 100 million YouTube subscriber mark more quickly. WWE said a press conference held in Las Vegas last month to promote WrestleMania XL featuring The Rock propelled him to more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers in one day. Before The Rocks returned to WWE television in September, the company was working to reach the 100 million YouTube subscriber mark by the end of April, according to WWE. Source: job

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/03/08/wwe-a-social-media-powerhouse-tops-100-million-subscribers-on-youtube/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos