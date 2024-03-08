I came away as a more patient and resilient actor





Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her casting in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the changes she has seen in the industry since she entered the world of cinema. Excerpts from the discussion at FICCI Frames 2024 What did you learn from the role of Heeramandi? Every actor craves challenges. I grew through experience, never preparing before entering the industry. No filming with my father, no formal training in dance or theater. Learned on the job, starting with commercial films centered on the Hero. Grateful for the journey; it honed my skills. When Bhansali sir offered me this role, I was delighted. YOUR learning from working with a national award-winning director? Since Rowdy Rathore, Sanjay sir and I share a bond. We often discussed working together over coffee. This time, it all happened over a cup of tea! I'm delighted to finally be able to collaborate with him. His concern for female actresses is commendable. Through this journey, I have gained confidence, patience and resilience. Good things take time, and being part of this project requires surrender and patience. Sanjay Sir's vision for portraying women on screen is unparalleled and I admire the way he presents them in his films. Heeramandi offers six unique stories, each with its own meaning, making it a gripping adventure. Do you take your character home? No, I don't take my work home. I like to compartmentalize. I'm a kind of on-and-off actor. Some actors can take their characters home, but each with their own. your career so far… In 14 years, I grew from the ground up, learning with every experience. The trips were eventful, fruitful and filled with vivid learning. The excitement pushes me towards new settings, with the aim of evolving with each character. Learning from each actor and director fuels my journey and I look forward to continuing to grow. How has the sector evolved since you started? The writing has changed. More and more topics aimed at women are being written. Stories of strong women are presented. It's the best time to be in the industry, there are so many openings, thanks to OTT. Content consumption has also changed in recent years. Change is the spice of life. We must take advantage of it. your advice to women looking to get into the industry? Go for it! I encourage every woman to pursue her ambitions without hesitation.

