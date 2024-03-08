Croaker Spot to be named to 'America's Best Restaurants' list

Sherita McGowan, the owner of Courbines spotRichmond's legendary soulful seafood restaurant, was surprised when she discovered the restaurant had earned a spot on “America's Best Restaurants“.

Famous for its delicious comfort food and cozy atmosphere, Croaker's Spot has become a Richmond staple, originally starting in Jackson Ward, before moving to Hull Street and Petersburg.















I was completely stunned, McGowan said. These are our guests, our customers. They got the message out and we appreciate it.

“The Best Restaurants in America” is an online-only website that highlights local, independent restaurants across the country to help increase their visibility. Restaurants can request to be featured, or in the case of Croaker's Spot, customers candesignatetheir favorite local restaurant.

The episode, which will eventually air on the “America's Best Restaurants” website, will feature interviews with owners McGowan and Leroy Royal about the restaurant's special place in the community. It will also feature dishes like their signature fish boat – two pieces of fried fish topped with a mixture of peppers, onions and a special sauce, as well as crab-stuffed salmon, southern stir-fried chicken, seafood chili and, of course, the famous thick dish. hot buttered cornbread.

“When you’re in this industry, that’s what we all aspire to be,” Royal said. “Everyone in the industry wants to be known for your food. It's like, 'Wow, we made it.'”

For McGowan, that journey began 20 years ago as a part-time host at the restaurant's first location in Richmond, at the corner of Leigh and Second Street.

She applied to Croaker's Spot after her daughter Quiana saw a "Now Hiring" sign in the window. The couple had walked from their apartment to the restaurant to eat macaroni and cheese and crab cakes, at Quiana's request. At the time, McGowan, a single parent of two children, was looking for extra income.















Mom, you should apply here, Quiana said.

McGowan moved from host to general manager. She took over ownership of the Richmond and Petersburg locations about five years ago when the restaurant's original owner decided to sell the business.

I've been here all the way growing up. “It has grown from a 39-seat restaurant to now over 200 seats and has two locations,” McGowan said.

The restaurant weathered the challenges of the pandemic and a 2021 fire on Hull Street, leading to its temporary closure for eight months, while retaining the majority of its staff.

The original Jackson Ward location was opened in 2001 by Neverett Eggleston III and Kevin Anderson. The concept commemorates a hip late-night venue in Harlem that hosted musicians and artists during the Harlem Renaissance. The Jackson Ward location closed in 2009 before the restaurant moved to its current location at 1020 Hull St., in 2010.















The St. Petersburg location, at 9 E. Old St., opened in 2013 inside the historic St. Petersburg City Market building. The space is decorated with historic photographs and portraits from the Harlem Renaissance. There are two levels of seating with a balcony on the upper level that overlooks the restaurant. Jazz music resonates throughout the space, setting the tone to match the energy of the original after-hours venue in Harlem.

Royal hopes the episode captures the mood.

They don't know what they're missing if they've never been here, Royal said. We have great food, great environment, great atmosphere and great staff. When people come here, we want them to leave completely satisfied and for you to feel like you're at home having dinner.

While taping the episode, McGowan struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on how far she and the restaurant have come.

It wasn't my plan,” McGowan said. I truly believe there was an intervention and it was aimed at me because I had never worked in a restaurant before.

SB's Lakeside Love Shack shares the love

SB Lakefront Love Cabin at 6935 Lakeside Ave. will also be featured in an upcoming episode of “America's Best Restaurants. The popular brunch spot was also nominated for the show.

I was so surprised and so excited," said owner Sarabeth Hagen. "Everyone kept sending me messages through Facebook and text messages, like Hey, did you see this? Congratulations."















Before opening SB's Lakeside Love Shack, Hagen was a waitress for 20 years, connecting with customers at Richmond favorites like Streetside cafe And Perly. She felt like her Lakeside neighborhood didn't have a restaurant like the one she envisioned. Hagen decided to create a space for community and a way to support his family without working for anyone else.

With almost no money, we built this place from scratch. I found a little hole in the wall that needed a little love. I called about all the favors I had done and people came, Hagen said. The neighborhood wanted it. People donated glasses, cups, all sorts of things. And the Love Shack was born.

SB's Lakeside Love Shack opened in 2017 and Hagen says it's been growing since day one. The second location at 2600 W. Main St. opened in 2022.

Small businesses are the heart of the community. When these things thrive, everything around them tends to thrive as well. Lakeside is booming and I love being a part of it. Just build your community and spread the love. Love always wins, Hagen said.