Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi and more…

Akshay Kumar sends Maha Shivaratri wishes to fans: Jai Mahakaal

Mumbai– On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who also lent his voice for a song on Lord Shiva, sent his wishes.

Akshay, who played Lord Shiva in the film OMG 2, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he shared a photo of Lord Shiva and wrote: Devon ke hai dev. Har Har Mahadev. Heartfelt Maha Shivaratri Wishes. Jai Mahakal.

Last month, Akshay released the emotional music video of the song titled 'Shambhu', sung by the actor himself, which showcases the superstar's transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating reverence for Lord Shiva.

On the acting front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It also stars Tiger Shroff and will release on Eid.

'Build bridges, break barriers,' says Shilpa Shetty on Women's Day

Mumbai– On the occasion of Women's Day, actress Shilpa Shetty inspires every woman to build bridges, break barriers and explains that every voice counts and inclusion starts with us.

On Instagram, Shilpa shared a monochrome photo of herself wearing a dress and making a heart with her hands.

The actress captioned the post: “Building bridges, breaking barriers. Every woman, every story, every voice counts. Inclusion starts with us. Salute to the women who are sparking change and joining all #InspireInclusion #WomensDay #WomensDay2024.

Shilpa, who was recently seen in 'Sukhee', gave her message the melody of Sia's track 'Unstoppable'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has the Kannada action film 'KD – The Devil' next. It stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

The film is directed by Prem and Shilpa will play the role of Sathyavathi.

Huma Qureshi to play rickshaw driver in upcoming film

Mumbai– On the occasion of Women's Day on Friday, it was announced that actress Huma Qureshi will play the role of an autorickshaw driver in a yet-untitled film directed by Vipul Mehta.

The untitled drama unveils the true story of a rickshaw driver, a woman with iron will and vision.

It pays tribute to the courage of ordinary women accomplishing extraordinary things.

Huma said: “Portraying a character with such an indomitable spirit is a rare and valuable opportunity. It is particularly poignant that we are announcing this project on Women's Day, a day that celebrates the power and dignity of women.

Vishal Rana, the driving force behind Echelon Productions, said, “We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with the immensely talented Huma Qureshi. As we prepare to begin filming soon, we feel privileged to have him on board.

We truly believe in the power of women and will continue to assert that HAMARI CHORIYAN CHORO SE KAM NAHI HAI, he added.

Jio Studios Presents, a film by Echelon Productions, directed by Vipul Mehta, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Ayushmann posts emotional note as it's his first Shivaratri without father

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared that Maha Shivaratri was a family affair and penned an emotional note as it is his first Shivaratri without his father, who was an ardent follower of Lord Shiva.

On Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself singing a hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva.

For the caption, Ayushmann wrote: Mahashivratri has always been a family affair in our household. Dad mom @aparshakti_khurana and I used to visit Panchkula temple in Sector 6 every year during our childhood. Last year, when my father was diagnosed, he still had the courage to visit the temple on his own during Shivratri, being an ardent follower of Lord Shiva.

The actor said: This is our first Shivratri without him.

Ayushmann's father was a renowned astrologer, Pandit P. Khurana, who died in May last year after a prolonged incurable illness.

The actor said: During his last days, he had asked me to send him @paddyshivoham's rendition of this anthem. Every time dad hears what you say, your son will feel very good about your voice.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2, a comedy-drama that tells the story of a man who cross-dresses and disguises himself as a woman. (IANS)