Comedian and actor Ben Schwartz '03 will be the opening ceremony speaker





Emmy Award-winning writer, comedian and actor Ben Schwartz '03 will be the guest speaker at this year's commencement, College officials announced today. About 460 students in the Class of 2024 will receive their diplomas during the ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, June 16 at Hull Plaza. Ben Schwartz Schwartz will receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts. We are delighted and honored to welcome Ben back to campus,” said President David R. Harris. Since honing his craft as part of an improv group at Union, Ben has shared his remarkable talents and creativity with global audiences in a number of memorable television and theater roles. We look forward to what promises to be an entertaining and inspiring message. Born and raised in the Bronx, Schwartz was a double major in anthropology and psychology. After graduating, he interned at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York City so he could take free improv classes in hopes of pursuing a career in entertainment. Schwartz is perhaps best known as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Amy Poehler's sitcom Parks and Recreation. He also voices the main character of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Last year, he starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the horror comedy Renfield, and he joined Jason Bateman, Tina Fey and Adam Driver in the film This is Where I Leave You. Schwartz also appeared in The Afterparty on Apple TV+, Steve Carell's Netflix comedy Space Force, and the Showtime series House of Lies with Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell. In addition to Sonic, Schwartz has done voiceovers for animated shows such as Ducktales, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Randy Cunningham 9th Grade Ninja. The author of four books, he has also written dozens of screenplays for a wide range of networks and studios. Nominated for four Emmy Awards, he won in 2009 as songwriter for Hugh Jackman's opening of the 81st Academy Awards. With Thomas Middleditch, he has a three-part Netflix improv comedy special Middleditch and Schwartz. He continues to produce long-form improvisation around the world with his troupe, Ben Schwartz and Friends, selling out venues including the UK's Eventim Apollo, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Theater and Radio City Music Hall. I'm so excited and honored to come back to Union (when it's not winter) for commencement, Schwartz said. I can finally read aloud my 100-page anthropology senior thesis on how “sport is a microcosm of society” that I haven't looked at since the day I handed it in. 21 years ago. To learn more about Commencement, including a list of previous speakers, visit the website.

