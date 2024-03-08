The Natural State in Hollywood: Here are some of Arkansas' biggest actors





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Many Arkansans are spread across professional sports, the music industry, and especially Hollywood. With the Oscars this weekend, KARK 4 News takes a look at some of the Natural State's biggest names who will grace the silver screen. Steven Spielberg, Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy added to Oscars lineup. Here's more on how to watch

Billy Bob Thornton Billy Bob Thornton attends the world premiere of “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, March 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Born in Hot Springs, Billy Bob Thornton is famous for starring in and directing Sling Blade, which he filmed in Benton. Thanks to this film, he was nominated for Best Actor and won Best Screenplay at the 1997 Academy Awards. Thornton also received praise for his roles in A Simple Plan and Fargo, being nominated for another Oscar and an Emmy, respectively. Marie Steenburgen Mary Steenburgen arrives at the premiere screening of “The Last Man On Earth” in Los Angeles, Tuesday, February 24, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Academy Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen was born in Newport and attended Hendrix College in Conway. Steenburgen won an Academy Award for his performance in Melvin and Howard and had other roles in Back to the Future Part III and Step Brothers. Wes Bentley Wes Bentley, a cast member of the Paramount Network television series “Yellowstone,” poses at the Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land Press Day 2019 at London West Hollywood, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. ( Photo by Chris Pizzello/ Invision/AP) Wes Bentley was born in Jonesboro, raised in Little Rock and graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood. Bentley is best known for his role in American Beauty, for which he received several nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also has notable roles in Yellowstone, The Hunger Games and Interstellar. Josh Lucas Josh Lucas arrives at a special screening of “Ford v Ferrari” on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Josh Lucas was born in Little Rock and has notable performances in Ford v Ferrari and Glory Road. Like Bentley, Lucas also has a role in the Yellowstone series. Joey Lauren Adams American director Joey Lauren Adams poses for a photocall to promote her film “Come Early Morning” at the 32nd American Film Festival in Deauville, Normandy, France, Tuesday, September 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Joey Lauren Adams was born in North Little Rock and is most famous for her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Chasing Amy. She also had notable performances in Dazed and Confused and Big Daddy with Adam Sandler. Adams made her directorial debut with the 2006 film “Come Early Morning.” Clark Duke Clark Duke arrives at the premiere of “Hot Tub Time Machine 2” held at the Regency Village Theater on Wednesday, February 18, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Clark Duke is a native Arkansan and has had roles in several comedy films, including the Hot Tub Time Machine films and both Kick-Ass films. Duke also made his directorial debut with the film Arkansas which was filmed and features the natural state. Rudy Ray Moore LAS VEGAS – JULY 27: Actor Rudy Ray Moore, creator and star of the classic “Dolemite” films, poses at the Video Software Dealers Association's annual video convention at the Bellagio on July 27, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moore was on hand to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the making of “Dolemite.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Born in Fort Smith, comedian and actor Rudy Ray Moore is best known for his creation and portrayal of the character Dolemite in the Dolemite films. Moore died in October 2008 Arkansas will be represented at the 2024 Academy Awards. Nominated in the Best Documentary Short category, The Barber of Little Rock focuses on the racial wealth gap and how local barber Arlo Washington aims to combat this issue in his hometown by opening a nonprofit community bank. The documentary The Barber of Little Rock nominated for an Oscar

The 2024 Oscars will take place Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

