Convergence of gaming and digital entertainment at SXSW 2024





Activision Blizzard Media, a key player in interactive and digital entertainment, continues to redefine the gaming and advertising landscape with its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology. Activision Blizzard Media leverages Activision Blizzard's extensive portfolio of iconic franchises and global audience to create immersive advertising and entertainment experiences. As the industry stands on the cusp of new technological frontiers, Activision Blizzard Media is heading to SXSW 2024 to highlight the company's continued commitment to innovation in the gaming and media landscape across the world. wider. At the heart of Activision Blizzard Media's mission is the quest to create meaningful connections between brands and the highly engaged gaming community. By leveraging the rich, immersive worlds of Activision Blizzard's games, the media division provides unparalleled access to a diverse and global audience. This unique position enables the creation of advertising experiences that are not only effective but also deeply integrated into the fabric of digital entertainment. The importance of gaming in the entertainment ecosystem has never been more evident. With the rise of mobile gaming and interactive entertainment, gaming has transcended its niche origins to become a central part of mainstream culture. Activision Blizzard Media is at the forefront of this change, leading the conversation about the future of gaming and entertainment with a keen eye on emerging trends and technologies. SXSW 2024 provides an ideal platform for Activision Blizzard Media to showcase its vision and achievements. Amid the diversity of the festival's panels and presentations, Activision Blizzard Media is expected to contribute to the discourse on the evolving relationship between gaming, entertainment and technology. The Lively & Grit Daily House, located at 206 San Marcos Street and just a few blocks from the downtown convention center, will host the company's panels on March 9, the first day of its 3-day activation. The discussions taking place at home are set to delve deeper into topics central to the future of the gaming industry, including the synergy between gaming and Hollywood, the rise of handheld gaming, and the power sustainability of gaming IP licensing in the broader entertainment industry. The first panel, led by Jonathan Stringfield, VP of Business Research and Marketing at Activision Blizzard Media, focuses on the cultural evolution of gaming and the re-emergence of transmedia. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. CT and explore the increasingly thin lines between gaming and other entertainment media. Jonathan Stringfield will remain on stage for the second panel, “Power of IP: Gaming x Entertainment,” which will feature his insights, those of Mike White, CEO of Lively Worldwide, and Elle McCarthy, former executive marketing manager of EA Sports. The discussion will focus on the strategic importance of gaming intellectual properties in the entertainment industry, examining how these properties are expanding their cultural footprint and shaping innovative content strategies. Activision Blizzard Media's commitment to SXSW 2024 is emblematic of the company's broader strategy to lead and influence the future of entertainment. By fostering dialogue on key industry trends and showcasing its innovative approaches to media and advertising, Activision Blizzard Media is not only participating in the conversation, but actively shaping the direction of digital entertainment. If you're looking for a ticket to The Lively & Grit Daily House during SXSW 2024, book yours at Eventbrite. Go to Grit Daily Houses Website for more details.

