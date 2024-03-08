Showtime Review – Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana's series embarks on a formulaic stroll through the glitz of Bollywood without the guts

Story at showtime:

Aging film mogul Victor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah), once hailed as the “Godfather of Romance”, falls out with his charming and arrogant son, Raghu (Emraan Hashmi). Raghu became a sellout and made soulless films, tarnishing his legacy, according to Victor. Surprisingly, an ailing Victor attempts to save Viktory's reputation by shockingly handing over the studio to a complete stranger, a young idealist named Mahika Nandy (Mahima Makwana). Mahika and Raghu start fighting like cats and dogs over who will inherit the legacy of Viktory Studios. This dubious legacy triggers a collision between modern thinking and more conventional methods, creative aspiration with business realism and outsiders preying on Bollywood's elite. They go to war, putting the survival of their studios ahead of their personal lives and relationships as they compete for stars, money and projects.

Amidst all this chaos, a surprising new character appears, hoping to take advantage of their animosity. The series unveils a gripping story of aspiration, self-sacrifice and ethical compromise set against the turbulent backdrop of Bollywood. This piece delves into the complexities of the profession, providing a personal portrait that exposes the flaws and struggles that lie beneath the surface, going beyond the superficial glitz and glamour.

Showtime review:

We saw the world of Bollywood on screen, with creators creating characters based on real people. With films like Paper flower, Rangeela, And Luck by chance, filmmakers have introduced their own perception of the film industry in an attempt to break down the misconceptions people have about it. However, if you think the industry is full of manipulative and shouty people, supported by Karan Johar Show time proves you right.

The series begins with negativity that persists throughout the four episodes in the name of glitz and glamour. Emraan Hashmi plays Raghu, a sell-out film producer. To teach him a lesson, his father gives the studio he is part of to a young girl, Mahika (Mahima Makwana), who was not known until that day. On the other hand, we see Armaan (Rajeev Khandelwal), a superstar who doesn't care about the work he does because he feels the world revolves around him.

Show time interweaves these people and tries to create a twist on a story that just doesn't fit the bill. Despite an ambitious storyline showing what Bollywood is all about, it felt like the previous season of Coffee with Karan, where everything seemed superficial. The film industry makes you believe that these things happen, which is completely unrealistic. Series creator Sumit Roy co-wrote the script for both Gehraiyaan And Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He also wrote the screenplay for Show time with Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni, who co-wrote Bandish Bandits.

As they come together across the four episodes, they reach a point where the remaining additions build exciting anticipation before the real story unfolds. Oh yes, before I forget, this is only part one; the series is not finished and the second part will be released in June.

This actually takes away all the fun, which just started towards the end of the episode, and forces people to wait another three months for the conclusion. In the very first episode of the series, Mahika has to praise a bad film in her review because the production company bribed the media house. However, her journalistic ethics do not allow her to do so and she blames the production house for being sold out. Several cases have required us to give positive reviews, even when we disagree, due to the significant professional risks some face, potentially leading them to relent.

On the other hand, Rajeev Khandelwal's entry scene as Armaan the superstar shows him resting in his van while knowing that it is too late to be at work. There's no denying that punctuality leaves the building for many actors, and waiting is just another normal day for the crew, who have worked hard to get things done on time.

But what seemed the most forced was the war between Emraan and Mahima's characters, which is too unrealistic for the basic premise of the series. Studio politics continue to dominate, and it seems likely that this trend will continue. The articulation of the performance seems outdated and does not reflect the 2020s. The music constantly reminded me Once upon a time in Mumbaitaking me back to the 70s or 90s.

With four episodes, the dialogues also enter the gangster mode, which has been seen in Bollywood, crime and underworld based films. The dialogues written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma confused me about the Show time time.

Show time seemed keen to reveal Bollywood's well-kept secrets by involving viewers in a guessing game centered around the main actor in the plot, notably with Rajeev Khandelwal's character, who wants to become an action star but who also has his soft side by keeping all his accessories he films there with him. Plus, he also dabbles in organic farming, and ultimately, there's infidelity in the picture. Well, your guess is as good as mine!

But the different facets of Rajeev's character make him an exciting character in the series. There is a certain charm in the actor's portrayal of a good actor and a bad person, which is reflected well on screen. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi, as Raghu, seems unsurprised to take the cake in showcasing the shades of gray, which he does effortlessly. On screen, the actor seems to enjoy playing a gray character brilliantly, often taking matters into his own hands, ultimately leading to their downfall with ease.

Mouni Roy, playing a starlet aspiring to be a solo actress in a film, has a few moments to shine where she displays vulnerability, but leaves us wanting to know more about her character. Shriya Saran, an actress, is set to challenge the notion that actresses have no shelf life. Well, we have to wait and watch!

Mahima, on the other hand, is a parallel main character in the show, and she tries to own the screen, but there is something that doesn't sit well with her presence in front of other towering personalities. It felt like she was performing under pressure both in real life and in real life. However, at one point it seems cartoonish, like when she tells the Paparazzi that she is surprised to see them at the airport. Well, if you know, you know!

Show time gets just a little meatier towards the end, and it looks like viewers are planning to get excited for part two. Well, we will wait patiently; no pressure! But revisions won't change what's already created, right?

Verdict of the show: