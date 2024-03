Actor Max Greenfield Offers Renovated Los Angeles Beach House for $3 Million – Robb Report

In 2020, while some people were learning to speak another language or taking up a new hobby to bide their time during the pandemic, Tess Sanchez took a completely different path. The longtime wife of veteran actor Max Greenfield, probably best known for her role as Schmidt on the sitcom New girl— decided to spend her free time renovating a “neglected and strange” beach house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles that the couple purchased for $1.6 million in late 2019. “I was at home all the time, for the first time,” says the elder Head of Fox Casting and mother of two said Sunset magazine in a 2022 article. “My kids didn’t know what to do with me. I was laid off at the start of quarantine in 2020. And I don’t like downtime.” Armed with a burning love for home improvement shows and the help of K&M Contractors, Sanchez then converted this dark, cramped space into a haven of natural light and beautiful textures, as well as completely covering an ornate facade with 'a funky pattern. Beach themed mural with copious amounts of white paint. Now, a little over four years later, the renovated cottage has reappeared on the market again, this time costing just under $3 million. A before photo shows the frescoed house as it looked before Greenfield purchased it. Google Images Originally built in the late 1940s, the two-story structure sits in the middle of a compact hillside plot atop the sought-after and secluded community of Castellammare, just steps from a pedestrian bridge leading to the Will Rogers State Historic Park, and offers “amazing ocean and mountain views.” “, according to the list, which is held by Jenna Cooper of Compass. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are spread across just over 1,900 square feet of living space featuring white, cream and beige interiors complemented by hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Highlights include a stylish living room featuring an oversized brick wood-burning fireplace with a floating hearth, plus sliding glass doors to a fenced wraparound deck overlooking the Pacific. Also featured on the main level is a marble-clad kitchen, complete with hanging shelving, a wine cooler, a breakfast bar and a walk-through window opening to a sit-up bar on the terrace. An adjacent dining room features a built-in buffet, while the master suite bathroom is adorned with double vanities. A laundry room, another bathroom, and two guest bedrooms are sequestered on the lower level, including one with two sets of built-in double bunk beds and another that could easily serve as a media room; and to complete it all, a driveway and an attached garage that can accommodate up to two vehicles. In addition to their for-sale home in Pacific Palisades, Greenfield and Sanchez still own a primary residence in the Hancock Park enclave of Los Angeles for which they paid $2.8 million to award-winning television producer Scott Stone. an Emmy in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/shelter/celebrity-homes/max-greenfield-house-los-angeles-1235537793/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos