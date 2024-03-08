IATSE begins negotiations on basic agreement with Hollywood studios

The International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE) announced Thursday evening that it had begun negotiations with the studios on the Hollywood Basic Agreement, the labor contract that covers unions in 13 Coast locals west and more than 50,000 entertainment crew workers.

Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) began Tuesday with an exchange of initial proposals between the two parties, according to a memo published Thursday by IATSE.

IATSE says its proposal includes measures to improve contract enforcement, economic proposals to offset or exceed the increased cost of living, and proposals on working conditions that extend reasonable rest and increase greatly reduce the penalties for overwork, just to name a few.

Negotiations continued on Thursday, with particular emphasis placed on IATSE's proposals regarding artificial intelligence. The union says its proposals aim to protect workers' jobs and creative works behind the scenes, their data and privacy, and their security from emerging technologies, whatever form the technology might take in the future. .

Negotiations were suspended for a week and no resumption date has been set. IATSE has informed its members that direct negotiations with AMPTP are not expected to resume until March 18 at the earliest, as the two sides are expected to meet next week to prepare for the next round of negotiations.

When direct negotiations resume, AMPTP is expected to meet directly with officials from each of the 13 West Coast IATSE locals that operate under the Hollywood Basic Agreement to discuss trade-specific issues related to to the contract. Negotiations have not yet begun on the Regional Standards Agreement, which covers IATSE local chapters in other regions of the United States and Canada.

IATSE began negotiations on the Hollywood bargaining agreement after meeting Monday with AMPTP alongside Teamsters Local 399 and Hollywood Basic Crafts to present the unions' proposal on the pension and benefits plan. Film Industry Health Insurance, which covers health and retirement benefits for all entertainment industry unions. The unions are awaiting the first counter-project from the AMPTP on the health front.

In the coming weeks, we will continue to discuss the details of these proposals and provide periodic updates on our discussions. In the meantime, our work continues, IATSE Vice President Mike Miller said in a statement.

IATSE held an inter-union rally in Woodley Park on Sunday before negotiations began, with IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb calling on studios to accept a contract that shapes the entertainment industry in a way that addresses the AI as a tool to improve and streamline the work of its union members, rather than making them obsolete.

These benefits should take pressure off our jobs, so we can enjoy our families and live this life, without having to work 80 hours a week, Loeb said. If this efficiency is achieved, it must come to us and to our jobs. And we will use this to do our job better. But we want some of the spoils of artificial intelligence.

Both the IATSE Basic and Regional Standards Agreements expire on July 31, as do the Teamsters 399 contracts. Both unions have publicly stated that they will not agree to an extension of their current contracts and have not not ruled out the possibility of a strike if an agreement is not reached by the end of July.

We are not afraid to strike, Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said at the IATSE rally. If these greedy companies, whether it's Amazon, Netflix or Sony Disney, choose not to reward our members, they go on strike. We will put them on their backs, on their knees, begging for mercy.