Ashley Graham: It's okay to be rejected | Entertainment

Ashley Graham says there's “nothing wrong with being rejected.”
The 36-year-old beauty has faced rejection at several points in her modeling career, but she has always managed to overcome the setbacks.
Ashley – who stars alongside Good American CEO Emma Grede in the TV series “Side Hustlers” – told CBS Mornings: “I think it's part of the business. I think it's part of the business. “There's nothing wrong with being rejected. It makes your skin look better.” a little thicker and it also helps you achieve the end goal.
Ashley and Emma both star as potential investors on their TV show.
And the brunette beauty insists she doesn't worry about being brutally honest with contestants.
Ashley explained: “We don’t just invest in an idea.
“We invest in a founder and the woman behind the idea. And if we want to face challenges along the way, giving them our unsolicited advice and giving them our encouragement… giving them our time and our money At the end of the day, they have to listen.”
“Side Hustlers” has already been renewed for a second season, and the celebrity duo is looking forward to the challenge.
Emma said in a statement: “Working with the extraordinary women from season one to turn their dreams into reality has been an unforgettable experience, and we can't wait for viewers to see what we have in store for season two, with Roku, Hello Sunshine, and Ally.”
Meanwhile, Brian Tannenbaum – the head of originals at Roku Media – is also thrilled to have gotten a second season.
He said: “We couldn't be more thrilled with the response our viewers have already shown to 'Side Hustlers,' and we can't wait to partner with Emma Grede, Ashley Graham and the phenomenal teams at Hello Sunshine and Ally to deliver viewers another high-stakes season full of heart and unforgettable stories later this year.”
