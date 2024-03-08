TV actor Dolly Sohi dies of cervical cancer hours after her sister Amandeep's death





Dolly Sohi. File | Photo credit: Photo credit: Instagram/dolly_sohi

Actor Dolly Sohi, best known for her television shows Jhanak And Bhabhidied of cervical cancer on Friday morning (March 8) at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, hours after her younger sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actress, succumbed to jaundice. Dolly (47) was diagnosed with cervical cancer about six months ago and was undergoing treatment for the disease. “She is no more. She died around 4 a.m. at Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as his health condition had deteriorated,” said Manpreet, the duo’s brother. said PTI. Amandeep Sohi, known for the TV show “Badtameez Dil“, passed away on Thursday evening. She was around 40 years old. “Amandeep died of jaundice on Thursday evening at DY Patil Hospital,” Manpreet added. Dolly's other notable performances include television shows Let's kiss, My love is with you, Kumkum BhagyaAnd Parinéétii. In her last post on Instagram, Dolly called on her fans and followers to pray for her. “'Prayer'… Best wireless connection in the world… Works like a miracle… So please I need your prayers,” she wrote in the note published on February 20. In an Instagram video last month, Amandeep Sohi had slammed model Poonam Pandey for faking her death from cervical cancer, saying she and her family were “deeply hurt” as her sister Dolly was battling illness. The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) shared its condolences on the death of Dolly and Amandeep in separate posts on X. The last rites of Dolly and Amandeep will take place in the afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/tv-actor-dolly-sohi-dies-due-to-cervical-cancer-hours-after-sister-amandeeps-death/article67928101.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

