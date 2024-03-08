UTA Signs Hollywood Unlocked CEO JasonLee (EXCLUSIVE)





Entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and media personality Jason Lee has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety learned exclusively. Lee is the CEO and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, a leading source for breaking news and revealing interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Since its inception in 2015, Hollywood Unlocked has become a trusted platform for personalities in the entertainment and music industry and has reached podcast and digital series syndication deals with Fox Soul and iHeartRadio, placing Lee in 72 markets and establishing global reach as #1. weekend show on iHeartRadio. Lee first rose to prominence appearing in three seasons of VH1's hit reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” then appeared alongside Nick Cannon for five seasons of his long-running series improv show “Wild 'N Out” from MTV. With his success in the media space, Lee was hired by Kanye West to work as a partnerships manager, where he consulted on his album “Donda 2” and the Yeezy Gap partnership. In January 2023, Lee launched the talk series “The Jason Lee Show”, which aired on RevoltTV's linear channel. The series launched with Grammy-winning rap superstar Cardi B as its first guest, and has since featured celebrities including Cannon, Chloe Bailey, Keke Palmer, Laverne Cox, Babyface, Amber Riley and more others. Lee recently brought the talk show home to Hollywood Unlocked, where it continues to be a mainstay, with each episode garnering millions of views. Lee spoke about his challenge in Stockton, California. education in his 2019 memoir “God Must Have Forgotten Me,” detailing his time in foster care, his mother's substance abuse issues and the death of his brother. At the 2023 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Lee launched the Hollywood Cares nonprofit organization and I Am Ready initiative, providing much-needed opportunities and resources to Stockton youth in the form of youth leadership workshops , education for civic engagement and social and emotional development. through hands-on mentoring. Lee has since launched his own campaign for Stockton's District 6 city council seat, centered on a platform to combat food deserts, rehabilitate neglected landmarks, increase community resources and create more youth-focused initiatives to combat endemic crime. ​​Recently, Lee and Hollywood Unlocked partnered with Enhance Health to launch the Healthcare Unlocked initiative, which brings together celebrity culture and health insurance with the mission of inspiring and mobilizing one million uninsured people to They sign up for the Affordable Care Act. Lee currently splits his time between Los Angeles, Miami and Stockton. In 2023, Hollywood Unlocked ranked #1,114 on Inc. 5,000, valued at over $50 million. It is one of the nation's leading Black-owned media and entertainment brands. UTA will work with Lee to help grow its business across all verticals. Lee will continue to be led by Michael J. Kagan, partner at Range Media Partners.

