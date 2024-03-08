Dune: Part Two – Portsmouth Daily Times





Here we are. DUNE: PART TWO A quick recap of the saga. If you're a fan of the science fiction genre, you've probably heard of Dune. It was written in 1965 by Frank Herbert and gave rise to 5 sequels! Obviously, Hollywood wanted to make a movie or TV series with such a popular franchise. They had done it before. In 1984, Dune was filmed by David Lynch. I remember watching it when I was young, but honestly I was lost. I hadn't seen this version in probably 15 years but I was incredibly excited about this adaptation. Director Denis Villeneuve is one of my favorites. If you remember from my review of Blade Runner 2049, he directed it and it was (in my opinion) the best film of the year when it came out. So we have another film based in the sci-fi genre and one of the best directors working today… ALSO WATCH THIS CAST. A list from top to bottom. It looks like a masterpiece… but would the execution work out? On the film. “Dune: Part Two” plunges us once again into the treacherous world of Arrakis, where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his allies navigate the shifting sands of power and prophecy. Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) grapples with doubts about Paul's fate while her father, Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), broods over his tumultuous decisions. Paul, now known as Muad'Dib, finds himself embedded in Fremen culture, supported by his fierce love Chani (Zendaya) and his steadfast mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). As tensions rise between the Fremen and the Ruling Houses, Paul must face his destiny as the prophesied leader and messiah of Arrakis. The film explores themes of loyalty, betrayal and sacrifice as Paul navigates the complex politics of the desert planet. With allies like Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) and enemies like accomplice Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), Paul's journey is fraught with peril at every turn. “Dune: Part Two” continues to fascinate with its stunning visual effects, capturing the awe-inspiring landscapes of Arrakis and the grandeur of the interstellar conflict. From towering sandworms to sweeping desert vistas, each frame is a testament to the film's visual prowess. Don't let the runtime scare you. While “Dune: Part 2” delivers an epic and immersive experience, its execution may test some viewers' patience. Clocking in at over two hours, the film delves deep into its narrative, slowing down the pace at times. However, for fans of epic sci-fi and complex storytelling, the film's extensive world-building and fascinating characters make it a worthwhile journey. Overall, “Dune: Part Two” is a sweeping epic that delves deep into Frank Herbert's beloved universe. With its gripping story, stunning visuals, and stellar cast, it's a worthy continuation of the saga that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting the next installment. I hope there will be a third part that will finish this first story. I read that it looks like “Star Wars” in theaters. I highly encourage you to see this in theaters, the visuals are truly fantastic and the cast shines as always. 5 out of 5 stars

