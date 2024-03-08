Anant Ambani's Godfather: Do you know that this Bollywood superstar is the 'godfather' of Anant Ambani?







During the celebration of their extended Reliance family, as the Ambanis called them, they also revealed that a Bollywood star has been Anant Ambani's 'godfather' for many years now. “Anant was the youngest of all (in the family) and since then he had a 'godfather'. And now Nita would like to call on Anant's godfather on stage,” Mukesh Ambani said in a video circulating on Internet. Following this, Nita Ambani called Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on stage, which surprised everyone!

Watch the video here:

At the start of the celebrations, the Ambanis thanked their employees for their hard work and the remarkable success of the pre-wedding festivities. Mukesh Ambani said in Gujarati, “I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. It is thanks to you that we have Jamnagar today; you are the pride of Reliance and the next generation can motivate you. Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani called her employees the “extended Reliance family” and appreciated them. This is a humbling experience for many business leaders!

Anant and Radhika have known each other for seven years now. They dated for a few years before their official 'roka' in 2022 at the NathDwara temple in Rajasthan, followed by an official engagement ceremony called 'Gol Dhana' in Gujarati which took place at the Ambani Antilia House in Mumbai. Anant and Radhika are set to get married on July 12.

