Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj says his daughters are disgusted by calling him father, claims he was abused during his marriage | Bollywood News





Actor Nitish Bharadwaj recently made headlines after the filing a complaint against his wife Smita Gate. Nitish, who is known for playing Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, had previously revealed that he had filed for separation from his wife in September 2019, and the verdict is still pending. Now, the actor has spoken out about his two daughters' reactions amid the legal battle. Nitish also revealed if he would remarry and said that he still believes in the institution of marriage. In a conversation with Telly Talk India, the interviewer asked Nitish: Do you want to get married again? The actor responded: “In this marriage, I faced extreme amounts of abuse of all kinds, and even now, with parental alienation, both of my children are taken from me. If I just tell you the two lines that my 11-year-old daughters said to me: “Dad, we are disgusted to call you our father,” that’s what a child said to me. Nitish wondered, “Why is the child saying this after doing everything? According to him, this is because parental alienation has had harmful consequences. Today, faced with these challenges, he says he does not know how he will face them. What keeps him alive is his spirituality, philosophy, meditation and the guidance of his guru and closest friends. He continued: It's a lie that I'm asking for money. I ask for my money which I was cheated of. I feel like I'm being cheated. So today, it’s my children’s fight that I’m leading. So I don't know if I can do another woman justice. The institution of marriage is special to me. I believe it. I have seen many, many successful marriages, including my parents'. Before his marriage to Smita, the actor was married to Monisha Patil and the two separated in 2005. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

