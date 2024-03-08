Foothill sets optimistic scene Legally Blonde: The Musical | Culture & Leisure

It's easy to love Foothill Music Theatres' production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.
It features an energetic and likeable cast of students and community members who are fully invested in their characters, thanks to Milissa Carey's direction and Stacey Reed's choreography.
Heather Hach's heartwarming plot features Elle (Rachelle Schaum), who goes from frivolous sorority girl to legal expert, thanks to good friends and her own intuition.
At first, Elle and her UCLA sorority sisters expect her to get engaged to her boyfriend, Warner (Jason Mooney), a man full of himself. Instead, he breaks up with her because he thinks she's not serious enough while he continues his plans to attend Harvard Law School and launch a political career.
Still in love with him, Elle studies hard and also enters Harvard Law School. It's there that she meets a taskmaster, Professor Callahan (Hank Lawson), as well as Warner's new girlfriend and classmate, Vivienne (Grace Margaret Craig).
She also makes friends, including fellow student Emmett (Andrew Cope), and hair salon owner Paulette (Sarah Bylsma).
After proving herself in court, she ends up becoming valedictorian of her class.
The music and lyrics by Laurence OKeefe and Nell Benjamin are mostly upbeat, well-sung pop tunes. Musical director Michael Horsley directs five other musicians from a keyboard behind a scrim on stage.
Yusuke Soi's simple set is lit by Pamila Gray with sound by Dan Holland. The many colorful costumes are by Y. Sharon Peng.
Two other notable characters are Bruiser (Pippa), Elles' 6-pound Chihuahua mix, and an unnamed chocolate-colored puppy. Pippa is on loan from Pets in Need and available for adoption after the show closes.
The only downside to this production is that the female chorus, serving as sorority sisters and Greek chorus, is too garish, especially in the opening number, Omigod You Guys.
Otherwise, it's a well-executed show that lasts about two hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.
It continues through March 17 at Foothill Colleges Lohman Theater, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/foothill-stages-upbeat-legally-blonde-the-musical/article_f9dbf070-dcd3-11ee-9c6f-df42477616bd.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related